‘It’s Just Not My Way’: Jodie Foster On Enjoying ‘Technical’ Aspect Of Filmmaking More Than Acting

Despite being an Oscar-winning actress, Jodie Foster would trade it for a technical job any day! According to her, she never fully “fell in love” with the acting side of the industry and would’ve been a lawyer or a college professor if she had a choice.

She might be one of the few celebrities to have this contrary belief. Most actors enjoy the acting part of their job and resent the showbiz that comes with it. Not to say that Foster is fond of showbiz, but she’s definitely not in love with acting!

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, the Nyad actress revealed that she was nudged into the industry when she was three, which left her no choice but to follow along the journey, “I probably would’ve been a lawyer or a college professor. It’s just not my way.”

Although she loved the technical aspects of filmmaking and has even taken the reigns of some movies as a director, she never loved acting. “It was against my nature, and I think it has made me a richer person because of it,” she added. Can someone not love acting yet be that captivating on screen? That’s the goal!

Foster shares her approach as a director

In the filmmaking side of the industry which bodes well with the Taxi Driver actress, she has earned quite a credibility. Foster took on the responsibilities of director of many films, including Home for the Holidays and Money Monster.

The actress revealed to the outlet that she’s finally found her process as a director. “When I direct, I love to talk, so I talk to people about the techniques, but I don’t like to get inside an actor’s body, because I think that’s invasive,” she explained.

But sharing too much about her personal life or childhood is a big no for her. “Don’t try and be one with me,” she added. The Silence of The Lamb actress finds the pre-production part of a movie very important and implores her team to ask as many questions as possible.

That will help create something “cohesive and feels spontaneous, raw, and fresh.” She even recalled pitching this idea to directors she’s worked with. In the rare instances a director didn’t emphasize the pre-production aspect, she had to do 120-something takes to get it right.

Recently, Foster was nominated at the 96th Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Nyad and will next be seen in the fourth season of HBO’s show True Detective.