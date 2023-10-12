‘It’s just…’: Revisiting the moment Blake Lively revealed her husband Ryan Reynolds's alter-ego

Blake Lively graced the Deadpool 2 premiere in NYC in a dress and nails themed to support her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the star of the film. Her enthusiasm for the movie was evident as she dressed up in a look inspired by Deadpool. Lively moreover gave a glimpse into her hubby’s off-screen life, sharing he is as funny as his character, Deadpool, without the camera as well. The superstar even stated that Deadpool is the alter ego of Reynolds.

The Deadpool 2 premiere saw Blake Lively turning heads with her vibrant and thematic ensemble, clearly demonstrating her unwavering support for her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Her black and red attire was a nod to the movie, with her nails and dress perfectly in sync with the Deadpool theme.

Talking about her carry bag, with extratv, Lively shared, “Isn’t that great, I thought it was very Deadpool right? Like the first movie you know a little mixtape and the cartoon drawings so it’s gonna mosh and then my nails, look at my nails we have Deadpool. I got my Deadpool heart on and then this is him holding the heart and you know little punching ring. It’s all very thematic today, I’ve got my Deadpool colors.”

Blake Lively revealed Ryan Reynolds' alter-ego

Blake Lively also revealed an interesting facet of Ryan Reynolds during the premiere. The superstar confirmed that Reynolds is just as funny off-screen as he is on-screen. Further, Lively stated that Ryan’s alter ego aligns with the iconic character he portrays, Deadpool. Blake playfully shared, “He is, he is this funny! Well, he wrote this one along with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, so yes very, I mean You can read his Twitter and see that his alter ego is just Deadpool. It's like what Chris Gaines was to Garth Brooks, but better! Sorry, Garth Brooks — big fan!”

Lively not only showcased her support for her husband's film but also added a touch of humor and insight into Ryan Reynolds' “alter-ego”, making it a memorable highlight of the evening. Reynolds will reprise his character of Deadpool soon as the makers have already confirmed the much anticipated Deadpool 3.

