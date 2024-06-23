'It's Just So Wild': Rachel Leviss Reveals She Had Photo Of Ariana Madix In Her 'Shame Backpack' During Rehab Stay

Rachel Leviss recently shared her rehab experience on her podcast. On her latest show, Rachel Goes Rogue, the 29-year-old reality star talks about finding healing in treatment after Scandoval. She discusses using a specific activity to resolve conflicts with former costar Ariana Madix.

One of her personalized tasks involved a shame backpack, where she had to write down every hurtful remark she could remember—insults, name-calling, and derogatory comments.

Rehab facility turns Leviss' papers into personal book

The rehab facility turned every paper Rachel Leviss wrote into a book she carried around. "It was very, very heavy," she mentioned. "And I was assigned to wear that backpack everywhere for a week." Though it caused back pain, she realized how it contributed to her healing journey.

As Rachel discussed the assignment with her therapist, she had to read all the comments. Her therapist then asked if she wanted to carry them with her forever. She declined and was told to tear up all the papers.

During the same week, a resident at the center found a newspaper with a headline about Rachel Leviss's affair with Tom Sandoval, who had been dating Ariana Madix for nine years. The front picture featured both women.

Rachel Leviss surprised as personal story reaches rehab facility

She noted how surprising it was that an item from her shame backpack ended up at The Meadows. It felt surreal to her that this happened during her assignment week. She learned from this experience not to absorb all the hate and shame directed at her, realizing life is tougher when burdened with such negativity.

A year after her split with Sandoval, Leviss has begun a relationship with businessman Matthew Dunn. "It's too early to label their relationship," Leviss' publicist told PEOPLE magazine in April. "They met about a month ago and are getting to know each other as friends."

Leviss posted a video on social media showing her riding an ATV with Dunn, who owns Dune Investment Group in Spokane, Washington.

