‘It's just stalking': When Ryan Reynold's revealed he was OBSESSED with his first crush at 11 years old

Ryan Reynolds is an actor renowned for his exceptional ability to handpick movie scripts that align with his distinctive persona. He has truly excelled in these roles, whether portraying an action hero with a darkly comedic edge as seen in his portrayal of Deadpool, or assuming the role of a non-playable character within a video game in "Free Guy." Reynolds has consistently showcased his acting prowess while exploring his humorous side on the big screen.

Moreover, behind-the-scenes shots from specific film sets often reveal him enjoying lighthearted moments with his fellow cast members. Off-camera, he maintains the same humorous persona, a fact substantiated by his numerous interviews. In each of these interviews, there is always a standout anecdote or incident that leaves a lasting impression. In one memorable instance, he openly shared his childhood obsession with his first crush when he was just 11 years old.

Here’s what Ryan Reynolds said about his first crush

In 2016, Ryan Reynolds made a guest appearance on The Graham Norton Show, where he openly discussed his romantic experiences. When the conversation turned to his adolescent love life, he shared a humorous incident about his first crush. The star of Deadpool said, "I seemed to hit puberty at the ripe old age of 27!"

He went on to describe the quirky experience, acknowledging that it was quite unusual. Ryan then delved into the story of his first crush, which occurred when he was just 11 years old. He recalled a girl named "Fiona" whom he attempted to impress by sporting a "Don Johnson" look.

Ryan Reynolds on how he tried to impress his crush

The entire segment took on an even more humorous tone when Ryan Reynolds shared his attempts to impress his first crush. He humorously recounted, "She used to ride the bus in the opposite direction of where I lived. I'd board the bus just to spend 45 minutes sitting next to her in the wrong direction!" He further stated, "When you're young, it seems adorable; when you're older, it's just stalking."

In general, Ryan Reynolds' anecdote regarding his first crush brought laughter to everyone in the audience. It demonstrated that the challenges of trying to impress a crush aren't limited to just teenagers; even someone like Deadpool, who was once a teenager himself, experienced the same struggle.

