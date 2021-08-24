It's Kids' Day Out for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as they ENJOY at Magic Castle in LA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are always up for some family fun with all their kids, and the recent destination for the Lopez-Affleck clan was the Magic Castle in Los Angeles. Bennifer took their kids to the clubhouse for magic enthusiasts on Saturday, two days after the couple was spotted with their kids attending the musical Hamilton in LA.

According to US Weekly, the blended family, comprising Bennifer, Affleck’s kids Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and Lopez’s twins Emme, 13, and Max, 13, were enjoying the fun trip with the duo! The family reportedly attended the Magic Castle’s Palace of Mystery brunch show, where the kids watched a special magic show. However, this isn’t the first time that the duo was spotted having some private time with their kids. Previously, JLo, Ben, and the former’s daughter Emme, who she shares with Marc Anthony, were snapped at the restaurant ‘Craig’s’ while they were out for dinner. The duo has also made sure to spend special occasions, such as the fourth of July with each other and their families.

Recently, Ben Affleck even made headlines for reportedly checking out some engagement rings amid romance with Jennifer Lopez. The actor, 49, was spotted checking out some rings in the presence of his mother and son. Since then, fans have taken to social media platforms to comment about Bennifer’s engagement which might be on the cards! Not just that, the duo has also been engrossed in house-huntings, dinners, and these fun day-outs with their kids, for which, fans have been extra suspicious of the relationship turning into something super serious.

