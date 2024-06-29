'It's Kind Of A Mix': Zac Efron Talks About How He Relates To A Family Affair Character In Real Life

With some of his latest movies already making a stir in the Hollywood industry, Zac Efron is now sharing the screen with the legendary Nicole Kidman. The duo worked together on the film, A Family Affair. Talking about his role, the Iron Claw star has now opened up about how he can relate to his character from the rom-com.

Zac Efron talks about his A Family Affair character

A Family Affair has Zac Efron portraying the role of an actor named Chris Cole, who happens to be the very demanding boss of his personal assistant, Zara, played by Joey King.

In his recent interview with Parade, the actor reflected on how he can relate to Chris Cole’s character in real life. “It's kind of a mix,” the 2017 Bay Watch movie star mentioned during the interview.

Efron further went on to add that Chris Cole experiences feelings that he has felt for sure in his life. However, the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile actor mentioned that he sort of “amplified some of the ways that I guess he's more afraid of things.”

Talking about his real-life experience, Efron mentioned that during a tough patch in life, when people go through many emotions, they usually take it out on people who are very close to them. The same is done by Cole in the movie; he takes it out on Zara, the actor explained.

The Gold actor mentioned that in the movie, Zara is probably Chris’ best friend, in front of whom he can be himself. Explaining the relationship between Zara and Chris, Efron stated that the former always happens to be present for Chris, which he soon realizes in the movie.

About A Family Affair

After a series of struggles and delays, the movie A Family Affair is finally out to stream. The film was initially supposed to be released on November 17, 2023, but due to the tiring strikes of SAG-AFTRA in 2023, the project became another one to have a strong impact on.

In this recently released rom-com, Zac Efron is seen alongside the great Nicole Kidman, who plays the character of Zara’s mom, Brooke.

In an interesting turn of events, Efron’s Chris Cole, who is a big Hollywood star, always underappreciates his personal assistant, Zara. However, later, he develops a secret romantic relationship with Brooke, who is Zara’s widowed mother.

A Family Affair was released on June 28 and can be streamed on Netflix.

