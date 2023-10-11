‘It's kind of crazy’: Olivia Rodrigo reveals she would ‘sleep’ for THIS many hours after performing on stage

Olivia Rodrigo, the ever-smashing singer, has made us dance the night away way too many times. Ever since her musical debut in 2021, the singer has created some of the most viral tunes and had us singing and dancing. But after two years, she is back with a new album called Guts and is even set to return on the road. In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Olivia Rodrigo revealed she would sleep for way too many hours after performing onstage.

Olivia Rodrigo reveals her sleeping hours after performing onstage

In a candid conversation with People Magazine, Olivia Rodrigo shared details on multiple aspects, from what inspired her album to returning to the stage. During her interview, the Vampire singer also revealed how she keeps herself sane and maintains her health when on the road. When asked, “The Guts World Tour currently has 77 gigs scheduled over six months, which sounds exhausting. How do you intend to maintain your health and sanity while traveling?"

The Vampire singer replied and revealed the ridiculous amount of sleep she’d get after performing. She said, “I sleep so much on tour; it’s kind of crazy. There were some nights where I was so exhausted from playing a show that I would sleep for 14 hours."

Rodrigo then shed light on how she maintained her health and said, “Eating healthy is important, and also having people that you really love come on the road helps you a lot. People who can replenish your energy and nurture you.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s new album Guts

The long-awaited sequel to Olivia Rodrigo's well-received debut album Sour from 2021, Guts, was released last month. The album’s debut single, Vampire, peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and Rodrigo most recently delivered a fiery performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs with Get Him Back!

Meanwhile, Rodrigo is all set to go on the road. The Live Nation-produced Guts World Tour will launch on February 23, 2024, at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California, and will run through August 17, 2024, with four consecutive shows at the Kia Forum in Rodrigo's hometown of Los Angeles. Opening performers for her on the tour include The Breeders, Pink Pantheress, Chappell Roan, and others.

