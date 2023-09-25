‘It’s kind of made me a better person, I think’: Revisiting the time Ryan Reynolds shared his take on being a father

Ryan Reynolds is debatably one of the hottest Dad’s of Hollywood. The actor who is now father of four, daughters James, Ines and Betty, and fourth one who’s name and gender is yet to be revealed. And, on multiple occasions, Reynolds has spoken about how much his family means to him. We revisit the time he made an appearance onThe Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2018 and spoke about how fatherhood has changed him. The actor also mentioned that fatherhood has come with it’s own challenges but he however feels like he is living a dream.

Ryan Reynolds once said that fatherhood has made him a better person

Speaking on the show, the Deadpool star revealed that being a father has changed him for the better. Reynolds said, “It’s kind of made me a better person, I think.” He then added a touch of humour and mentioned, “I sort of miss being horrible. I love it.”

The Proposal actor however added that being a father comes with it’s own set of challenges and remarked, “It’s hard. It’s always a challenge, with two kids. I think of blinking now like tiny little breaks.”

He concluded by saying that he genuinely loves being a father. The Free Guy actor said, “But it’s a dream. They’re the best. They’re my buddies. I love it.”

Ryan Reynolds thanked Blake Lively for his beautiful children

Ryan Reynolds doesn’t hold back when it comes to showering praises on his beautiful wife Blake Lively.

While giving a speech at his Hollywood’s Walk of Fame ceremony, while referring to Lively, the actor said, "You make everything better—absolutely everything in my life better. You've given us two of the most incredible children that I could ever hope to have. You've made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential."

Ryan Reynolds will be starring next in Deadpool 4 which is scheduled to release next year. Blake Lively, on the other hand, will be starring next in It Ends With Us which is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best selling novel. The movie also stars Justin Baldoni and is scheduled to release in 2024.

