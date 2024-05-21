'It's Kind Of Overrated': Chris Pratt Reveals Unlike Garfield He Is Not A Fan Of Lasagna

Garfield, the cat that loves lasagna, to be portrayed by Chris Pratt in a new film, is among comic strip fans’ favorite heroes. The first reviews of the movie have started to appear, and it seems like it’s going to be a “purrrfect adventure” for everyone.

Chris Pratt on Garfield and Lasagna

Garfield’s voice actor, Chris Pratt, talked about his character Garfield and his thoughts about lasagna. Intriguingly, he did not seem to be a fan of this dish as well.

“I believe lasagna is overrated. I don’t like lasagna,” said Pratt, as many people shun the dish because of its sneaky vegetables or cold cheese, just like him. Even though Chris’ character has an affection for this dish, he does not eat it himself.

What is the film about?

The movie's storyline revolves around Garfield, who is lazy but likable and embarks on another quest to find his estranged father, Vic (voiced by Samuel L Jackson). This leads them into the middle of a desperate caper planned by Vic after they are chased out of their comfort zone. It is an adventurous journey that reveals unexpected secrets within families, which will keep everyone guessing.

A stellar cast and crew

Directed by Mark Dindal, who directed Chicken Little as well as animated classics such as The Emperor's New Groove, The Garfield Movie features an all-star voice cast such as Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang just to mention a few.

With a screenplay credited to Paul A. Kaplan together with Mark Torgove and David Reynolds, humor laced with warmth is guaranteed in this motion picture.

Despite initial skepticism about Chris Pratt voicing the beloved character, The Garfield Movie has already achieved commercial success, grossing over $200 million globally ahead of its U.S. premiere. This is a testament to the fact that Jim Davis’ creation is still very attractive, and Garfield's misadventures are interesting at all times.

Clearly, The Garfield Movie will take everyone’s breath away with its adorable characters, hilarious scenes, and touching plot as fans anxiously countdown to May 24th when it hits theaters.

