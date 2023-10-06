'It’s like a knee to the jugular': When Ryan Reynolds explained THIS was making him rethink doing stunts in the future

Ryan Reynolds is popularly known for his charismatic performances in both comedy and action roles. While he's celebrated for his wit and humor, Reynolds has also impressed audiences with his dedication to action stunts in movies like Deadpool and 6 Underground. However, despite his commitment to his craft, Reynolds is equally known for being a devoted family man. He frequently shares moments of his life with his wife, Blake Lively, and their children on social media, showcasing his love for family and highlighting his desire to balance his career with being a hands-on father.

Ryan Reynolds share aftermath of action-pack stunts

The versatile actor Ryan Reynolds stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he opened up about how his action-pack stunt roles have taken a toll on his body. It was around the time when Reynolds was expecting his fourth child with his wife, Blake Lively, and thought of reconsidering stunts. He said, “You know, I’ve been doing activities for 25 years. I’ve broken 12 bones. I just had a seventh surgery.” He further divulged how being a parent is physically demanding and similar to filming an action flick. In this regard, Reynolds said, “You know kids, though. They beat you up. I got my daughters. Oftentimes, like it’s not an alarm clock that wakes me up. It’s like a knee to the jugular,”

Reynolds, while known for his dedication to challenging stunts in films, openly acknowledged the potential toll on his ability to be the devoted father he aspires to be. He said, “I'm rethinking doing stunts now because I'm starting to realize I want to still kind of be active with my kids and stuff.” Talking about his daughters, he added, “I love throwing them up in the air. I could throw my daughter, Betty, especially. She’s so little. I can throw her high in the air still and she loves it.” However, he admits to being unable to catch her.

Ryan Reynolds is a girl dad

During the one-on-one sit-down with Jimmy Fallon, the host asked Reynolds about the sex of their fourth baby. However, Reynolds, being a respectable family man said, “We never find out. We always wait till they come down the chute...even after they’re born, I don’t ask because I respect their privacy.” He also revealed that “he’s hoping to add another girl” adding, “I know I’m a bit of a hen myself. I know girls. I’m a girl dad. I’m used to that. I’m ready for that.”