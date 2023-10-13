'It’s like piranhas': Revisit the time Taylor Swift opened up about 'hate frenzy' against her; claimed words were 'twisted'

With the release of her self-titled debut album, Taylor Swift, in October 2006, Swift’s career really began to take off. This album helped her build a devoted fan following and find substantial success in the country music industry. In an interview with The Rolling Stone back in September 2019, the singer opened up about how close she came to quitting altogether. She expressed how words are her only way of making sense of the world.

Taylor Swift spoke about how she was mistreated

Taylor was asked by The Rolling Stone about a song she once sang that referred to a star who “took the money and her dignity and got the hell out." In 2016, the Bad Blood singer wrote in her journal, “This summer is the apocalypse,” with reference to which the star was asked about how close she came to quitting altogether.

In her reply, the songwriter said, “I definitely thought about that a lot. I thought about how words are my only way of making sense of the world and expressing myself.” She continued, “And now any words I say or write are being twisted against me. People love a hate frenzy. It's like piranhas.”

Swift continued as she explained that people really had much fun hating her despite having any particular reason to do so. At a point, the Cruel Summer singer felt like the situation was pretty hopeless for her. She shared that she wrote a lot of aggressively bitter poems constantly. “I wrote a lot of think pieces that I knew I'd never publish, about what it's like to feel like you're in a shame spiral. And I couldn't figure out how to learn from it. Because I wasn't sure exactly what I did that was so wrong,” she opened up.

Taylor Swift on the spiral she fell into

The star went into a shame spiral as she couldn’t learn anything from the situation as she had no idea what exactly she did wrong. She also opened up about the situation being really hard for her as she couldn’t stand it when people wouldn’t take criticism. Swift said, “So I try to self-examine, and even though that's really hard and hurts a lot sometimes, I really try to understand where people are coming from when they don't like me.”

The American singer claimed that she completely understood why people wouldn't like her, “Because, you know, I've had my insecurities say those things - and things 1,000 times worse.” However, at present, some of Swift’s best friendships came from people who publicly criticized her and then it opened up a conversation.

Meanwhile, currently, Taylor Swift is now surrounded by friends, who are like family. Her newest release is Speak Now. It’s the third re-recorded album by her which was released on July 7, 2023, via Republic Records. The singer has also made headlines for the roaring success of her Eras Tour.