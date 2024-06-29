‘It's Like She Had Done a Whole Lot of Movies': Dick Van Dyke Reveals What it Was Like Filming Mary Poppins With Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews, 98, thought back on her iconic film debut from 1964. Even though it was her first significant movie role, she claimed to have a lot of film experience already.

Andrews emphasized the value of their partnership on her career as she spoke warmly and admiringly of her co-star Dick Van Dyke from Mary Poppins. In response to a question regarding the 1964 film serving as Andrew's feature film debut, Van Dyke, 98, spoke on Wednesday, June 26 on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast.

Van Dyke's reflections on Mary Poppins

Van Dyke portrayed two famous roles in the classic film: Bert, the chimney sweep, and Mr. Dawes Sr., the elderly bank owner. Andrews won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance as the movie's title character.

In response to a query about whether Van Dyke thought Andrews "had it right away," Van Dyke stated that Andrews appeared to have a lot of experience right from the start as if she had appeared in many films before. He recalled how she remained calm throughout the recording sessions and handled everything with ease.

Speaking of Andrews' appreciation for Van Dyke's patience with her on her first movie shoot, he emphasized, "We would never have known it."

Dick Van Dyke reflects on career

Following Andrews' recollection of meeting the renowned actor at the two-hour Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic CBS special in December 2023, Van Dyke made his most recent remarks.

Although she described her co-star as "young, incredibly fit, and strikingly beautiful," the actress acknowledged that she was intimidated when she first met him.

Andrews thanked Van Dyke for being by her side during her Hollywood debut, calling him "truly one-of-a-kind" and possessing a "utterly unique style."

Van Dyke revealed to PEOPLE in December 2023 that he had not expected the television program's premiere live performance at Television City, which included songs from his long career and video footage devoted to him.

"I never thought I'd receive so much attention. My entire life was ahead of me. "I had no idea that in my 75 years in show business, I had accomplished so much," he remarked.

