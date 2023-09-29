‘It's like, so…’: When Daniel Craig couldn’t wrap his head around why everyone loved Chris Evans' ‘jumper’ in Knives Out

Daniel Craig is an Englishman. Craig was born a British-born American actor. He rose to international prominence as the fictitious secret agent James Bond in five films, from Casino Royale to No Time to Die. The iconic actor could potentially solve any mystery, but he couldn’t wrap his head around one thing. What is it that James Bond couldn’t understand? In a 2022 interview with BBC Radio 1, Daniel Craig revealed he couldn’t understand why people were obsessed with Chris Evans sweaters in Knives Out.

In a 2022 interview with BBC Radio 1, Daniel Craig revealed he couldn’t solve this one particular thing.

As Detective Benoit Blanc, Daniel Craig could solve any case. Except for the question of how his Knives Out co-star Chris Evans' sweater became such a cultural phenomenon. The actor revealed that he couldn’t understand how the internet went insane over Evans' character Ransom Drysdale's now-famous cream cable-knit sweater in the original 2019 film.

Craig said, "That's the bit that goes over my head. I'm not sure what you mean. It’s so, like Chris Evans is wearing a jumper. It’s like he’s naked, or at least naked from the waist down, while wearing a jumper. I’m like. He's only wearing a jumper, I think.”

Craig agreed when interviewer Ali Plumb joked that it was certainly one way to make a living. "Of course, it's a living. He's very good at it. He wears it very beautifully."

Daniel Craig spots a new hairdo

The Clooney Foundation for Justice's second annual Albie Awards in New York City saw a meeting of elegance and sophistication, with Daniel Craig debuting his polished, golden quiff haircut as reported by Daily Mail. The British actor was accompanied by his elegant wife, Rachel Weisz, at the distinguished event hosted at the New York Public Library.

The 55-year-old actor proudly displayed his new hairstyle as he walked hand-in-hand with The Mummy actress, exuding sweet harmony and mutual admiration. Meanwhile, Daniel Craig is currently working on another film, Queer, which doesn’t have a release date yet.

