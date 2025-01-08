'It's Like The Breakfast Club': Sebastian Stan Gushes About Thunderbolts; Says It's Unlike Any Other 'Previous Marvel' Movie

Sebastian Stan is spilling the beans over his upcoming Marvel movie, Thunderbolts. The Apprentice actor is set to return to the franchise in the role of Bucky Barnes for the film alongside Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, and Geraldine Viswanathan. The Hollywood actor revealed that the movie will be nothing like other Marvel movies.

Following his Golden Globes win on Sunday, January 5th, for his role of Donald Trump in The Apprentice, the actor candidly spoke about the new Marvel film. He said, “I don’t feel you can compare it to any previous Marvel movie, and that’s because of the group of characters in this film and these actors.”

He further added, “I couldn’t have had a better time than I did with David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. I mean, every single one of these people is funny; they’re generous, and so I think a lot of that chemistry did make it into the movie, and I’m excited for people to see that. It’s a little bit like The Breakfast Club.”

ALSO READ: Will Valentina Allegra’s True Intentions Reveal In Marvel’s Thunderbolts*? Find Out As Julia Louis-Dreyfus Spills Beans

The actor revealed that the movie had many things but CGI. He shared that Marvel wanted to have its own experiments with the movie.

Advertisement

Further in the talks, the actor revealed, “I think that does go a long way, because people are just smart. I think audiences just know.”

Thunderbolts is set to hit theaters on May 2. Apart from the Stan starrer, Marvel will also be releasing Captain America: Brave New World.

ALSO READ: Thunderbolts*: Each Member Of The Thunderbolts Team, Explored