‘It’s like this cloud of an idea...': When Taylor Swift opened up about her 'mystical, magical' songwriting process

When it comes to crafting songs, every element holds significance, from the rhythm to the melody. However, one crucial factor that defines a song's potency is its lyrics. Taylor Swift has consistently adhered to this principle, drawing inspiration from her personal experiences as the source of her songwriting. Over the years, she has captivated audiences with her music , primarily because her lyrics resonate deeply with listeners, fostering a profound sense of connection, especially among the younger generation.

Taylor has consistently been transparent about both her personal and professional life. In a 2018 interview with Pattie Boyd, she even discussed how moments from her life serve as inspiration for her songwriting process.

Taylor Swift and Pattie Boyd’s conversation on the songwriting process

In 2018, Taylor Swift had the chance to engage in an interview with the legendary Rock N Roll icon, Pattie Boyd. During their conversation, they delved into their life journeys, the intricacies of the music industry, and the creative process of songwriting. The topic of songwriting took center stage when Taylor inquired about the inspiration behind Wonderful Tonight.

Pattie responded by recounting an incident: "I recall going down the stairs with a sense of apprehension, thinking that [Eric] would be quite upset that I had taken an exceedingly long time. However, to my astonishment, he said, 'Listen, I've just composed this song.'” This revelation left Taylor utterly amazed.

Taylor Swift’s views on the songwriting process

Following that, Pattie Boyd inquired Taylor whether she too had encountered occasions with her significant other that had served as inspiration for her songwriting. In response, Taylor conveyed that “There are definitely moments when it’s like this cloud of an idea comes and just lands in front of your face, and you reach up and grab it”.

She further added that while much of songwriting entails acquiring knowledge, understanding structure, and honing the craft, there are also mystical and magical instances which are basically the unexplainable moments where a fully developed idea simply emerges in your mind.

During the interview, Taylor acknowledged that life can become intricate at times, yet she emphasized that her approach to songwriting has remained unchanged since she was 12 years old, composing songs in her bedroom.

Meanwhile, Swift is currently grabbing headlines for her rumored romance with NFL player Travis Kelce. Swifties are also eagerly waiting for the release of her Eras Tour movie.

