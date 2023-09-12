'It's likely to get a little bit...': Invictus Games begin with a bang as Prince Harry jokes about competitive spirit between Meghan Markle and him

Prince Harry set the stage on fire as he inaugurated the 2023 Invictus Games on Saturday, delivering a heartfelt speech that resonated with competitors and attendees alike. The event, which celebrates the indomitable spirit of veterans with injuries, kicked off with Harry's inspiring words, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry managed to grab headlines once again, as reported by Entertainment Tonight .

Did Prince Harry talk about his wife Meghan Markle in Invictus Games 2023 inaugural speech?

According to the report, Prince Harry began his speech with a touch of local flair, offering a few words in German. In his speech, Harry expressed profound gratitude to the competitors and their families who gathered to mark another year of this remarkable event. In a notable moment, the Duke of Sussex extended a warm welcome to new entrants Colombia, Israel, and Nigeria, acknowledging their participation.

However, it was Prince Harry's playful banter about his wife, Meghan Markle, that elicited a chuckle from the audience. As per the report, with a twinkle in his eye, the 38-year-old prince quipped, "Now, I'm not saying we play favorites in our home, but since my wife discovered she's of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year."

ALSO READ: Is Prince Harry moving ahead without Meghan Markle on Africa Documentary? Find out

Additionally, it's been reported that Meghan, along with the couple's two children, Archie and Lilibet will join Prince Harry during the games. For the unversed, it was in 2017, Meghan and Prince Harry made their public debut at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. As per the Entertainment Tonight report, Harry and Meghan's appearance at 2023 Invictus Games will mark their second appearance at the games together.

Prince Harry on Invictus Games 2023

Prince Harry's speech continued, shining a spotlight on the athletes who have served their countries and earned their spots in these Paralympic-style games. He stressed the significance of the Invictus Games as a “home for respect”.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Prince William seem to have 'strained' relationship ahead of King Charles Coronation

According to the report, Harry furthermore encouraged the athletes not only to respect each other but also to embrace their personal journeys. He conveyed, "These games are not solely about medals, personal bests, or crossing the finish line, they are about overcoming any and all perceptions that have held you back, especially those you've placed on yourselves."

ALSO READ: What is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's old connection to Beyoncé; as they dazzle at Renaissance World Tour