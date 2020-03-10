It's A Love Story: From blind date to exiting royal family, a look at Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's journey

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come a long way. They crossed paths when a friend of theirs set them on a blind date. Soon, they began dating, eventually tied the knot and welcomed a baby together. Here's a look at Meghan and Harry's timeline.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to pack their bags and leave the United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in England for the last leg of royal engagements. While we brace ourselves for their farewell, we decided to look back at the royal couple's journey. From being strangers to turning into a couple and exchanging their vows in a fairytale wedding in May 2018 and eventually welcoming their son Archie Harrison last year, here's a look at their love story from a blind date to exiting the royal family.

July 2016: Harry and Meghan met after their friend set them up on a blind date. A few weeks after their successful first date, they jet off to Botswana, where their relationship blossomed.

October 2016: The Sunday Express reports Harry is dating the American actress.

November 2016: The Kensington Palace confirms their relationship. In the statement, Harry slams the press and public for harassing Meghan. Prince William steps up to show Harry his support.

December 2016: Paparazzi capture Meghan and Harry in the same frame for the first time. The Sun shared pictures of the couple holding hands.

August 2017: Meghan's birthday month caused speculations of Harry popping the question. Tabloids went crazy speculating if Meghan and Harry had gone from dating to an engaged couple. It was the same time that Meghan and Harry flew Africa for a romantic getaway.

November 2017: After months of speculation, Meghan and Harry announced that they were engaged. They stepped out as an engaged couple to announce a royal wedding is on its way.

May 2018: The wedding of the decade took place. Harry and Meghan's wedding looked nothing less than a fairytale. The couple walked down the aisle at Windsor Castle and exchanged their vows in front of the world.

October 2018: Meghan and Harry announce that they are expecting their first baby. The announcement came just before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left for a tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji.

November 2018: The Palace announced Meghan and Harry are moving into the Frogmore Cottage, a house on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

May 2019: The couple welcomed their son, whom they named Archie Harrison. They chose to go against the "Prince" title. They welcomed their first-born on May 6.

October 2019: Harry and Meghan took part in an ITV documentary about their South Africa royal tour when the couple opened up about the criticism faced by the media. Harry sparked speculation of him and William growing apart. Meanwhile, Meghan struggled with criticisms from the media. She confessed was not “okay”. It was after this that Harry confessed he will no longer be a "silent witness" to Meghan's "private suffering". Meghan filed claims against Associated Newspapers "over the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter written by the Duchess of Sussex, which is part of a campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband."

December 2019: Meghan and Harry released their Christmas card featuring Archie. The adorable card went viral. Meghan’s close friends, Janina Gavankar, took the photo.

January 2020: Meghan and Harry announce their decision to give up their roles as “senior” members of the royal family. They took to Instagram and made the announcement. The couple is set to settle in Canada.

March 2020: The couple joined the Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and other royal family members to attend the Commonwealth Service.

