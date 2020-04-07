It's A Love Story: From divorce to SAG Awards reunion; Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's relationship decoded

From their first encounter to their marriage, divorce, and reconciliation, here's Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's relationship decoded:

Despite not having done films together, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were the 'It' couple of Hollywood throughout the 90s. The quintessential pair did share the screen once when Brad Pitt marked his cameo role in the popular sitcom FRIENDS which starred Jennifer Aniston as Rachel. Her iconic character became a rage in those times where fans couldn't stop admiring Rachel Green's beauty and sense of style. On the other hand, Brad Pitt was always known for making raising the mercury levels high. Together, Jen and Brad became a sensational couple. Brad's relationship with Angelina Jolie which led to his divorce with Jennifer Aniston came as a blow to their fans.

However, the good news is that Jen and Brad are still great friends. As the two hugged it out at the 2020 SAG Awards, it left the fans screaming, 'They were on a break'. After dodging all the lemons life threw their way, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are now giving us friendship goals. Jennifer Aniston is apparently happy to have Brad Pitt back in her life as a friend and the feelings are mutual. From their first encounter to their marriage, divorce, and reconciliation, here's Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's relationship decoded:

1994: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt meet for the first time

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt met back in 1994 through their managers as the two happened to be friends. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jennifer recalled their first meeting and said she felt Brad was a nice and sweet normal guy.

1998: Jennifer and Brad go on their first date

Having been set by their agents, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt went for their first date in 1998, 4 years after they met for the first time. Jen knew she and Brad were meant to be on that first date, she stated during ABC's Primetime.

September 12, 1999: Jen and Brad debut at the red carpet as a couple

Jennifer and Brad made their first official appearance at the Emmy Awards in 1999 where they walked the red carpet together. Jen wore a golden gown at the occasion while Brad flaunted his trademark sunglasses.

November 21, 1999: The couple announces their engagement

A few months after their debut appearance together, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Pitt went on stage at a Sting concert in New York City where they announced their engagement and Aniston was spotted wearing a ring.

July 29, 2000: Brad and Jen tie the knot in a lavish ceremony held at Malibu, California

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston got married on July 29, 2000 at Malibu in California, throwing a lavish party for their family and friends. 200 guests, 50,000 flowers, four bands, a gospel choir, and fireworks, Jen and Brad's wedding was nothing less than a dream

September 10, 2000: Jen and Brad make their second appearance at the Emmy Awards

This time the newlywed couple got the paparazzi hooked on to them as the walked the red carpet together. Brad came in all suited up while Jen looked enthralling in a red dress.

November 2001: Brad Pitt marked his cameo in Jennifer Aniston starrer FRIENDS

FRIENDS fans wouldn't have forgotten the episode titled "The One With the Rumor," where Brad Pitt marks his cameo in the sitcom. Contrary to reality, Brad Pitt's character in FRIENDS hated Jen's character Rachel and it was all things hilarious.

January 20, 2002: Jen and Brad twin in black as they attend the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes award 2002 had FRIENDS and her character Rachel Green nominated but the highlight of the event was Jen and Brad killing it together in matched black outfits.

February 2004: Jennifer Aniston talks about starting a family with Brad Pitt

After her show FRIENDS ended, Jennifer Aniston was ready to start a family with Brad. "Yeah. It's time. It's time. You know, I think you can work with a baby, I think you can work pregnant, I think you can do all of it," she told The Guardian.

May 2004: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie meet on the sets of Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the sets of their film Mr. and Mrs. Smith and sparks exploded all over the actor's marriage. Angelina Jolie later admitted falling for Brad while filming for the movie during an interview with Vogue.

"Because of the film we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened," she said.

January 2005: Brad and Jennifer announce their breakup

"We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate," Jennifer and Brad wrote a joint statement to The People.

October 2005: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston finalise their divorce

About a year after their separation, Jennifer and Brad finalised their divorce in October 2005. The couple cited irreconcilable differences for the split.

September 2014: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie get married

After dating for about a decade, Brad an Angelina tied a knot in Seotember 2014.

August 2015: Jennifer Aniston married actor Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tied the knot in August 2015 and had a small ceremony at their home.

September 2016: Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Ending their two years of marriage, Angelina officially filed for divorce from Brad Pitt and also petitioned for primary custody of their six children.

February 2018: Jennifer Aniston and Theroux officially separate

After two years of marriage, Jennifer Aniston and Theroux released a statement to USA Today announcing that they were separating.

February 2019: Brad Pitt attends Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, California which was attended by ex beau Brad Pitt as reported by People.

January 5, 2020: Brad Pitt calls Jennifer Aniston 'a good friend'

Jennifer Aniston was clicked laughing during Brad Pitt's speech at the Golden Globes awards 2020 where the actor also addressed her as a good friend.

January 19, 2020: Brad and Jen reunite at the SAG Awards

A picture of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston greeting each other at the backstage at the SAG Awards went viral on the internet and it is friendship goals.

