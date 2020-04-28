It's A Love Story: How Kim Kardashian and Kanye's romance went North, West and all the way to Chicago

In this week's "It's A Love Story", we look at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship timeline.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are one of the most iconic couples on this planet. The couple has been together for over 15 years now and is parents to four beautiful children. But how and when did it all start? Today in our edition of "It's A Love Story", we look back at how Kimye's romance began. We trace back their first meeting in 2014 and the various milestones that turned out to be the foundation of the couple's relationship.

Take a look:

2004: The Keeping Up with Kardashians star and the international singer experiences several firsts during the period of 2004 and 2008. This includes their first meet. At the time, Kim was married to music producer Damon Thomas whereas Kanye was dating model Alexis Phifer. In 2013, on Kris Jenner's talk show, West revealed they met on the sets of a music video shoot. Kim was working as an assistant.

2008: Fast forward to 2008, Kim dressed up as Princess Leia for the pilot episode of West's “hip-hop puppet show” called Alligator Boots West dressed up as Star Wars stormtrooper.

2009: In 2009, Kim was dating footballer Reggie Bush but she was seated near Kanye in a show at New York Fashion Week in 2009. Kanye later confessed that at the time, he had developed feelings for Kim.

2010: Kanye attended Kim's 30th birthday celebrations and raised eyebrows. Kim was dating football player Miles Austin.

2011: A series of significant events took place at the time. This includes Kanye helping Kim direct her first music video Jam (Turn it Up)" in March 2011. Kim was dating basketball player Kris Humphries at the time. Later that year, she tied the knot with Humphries after a 90-day engagement period. Unfortunately, 72 days from the wedding, Kim filed for a divorce.

2012: After all the relationships and drama, Kim and Kanye finally began dating. Kim confirmed her relationship news on Twitter in June 2012. A few months after she revealed details about her dating life, Kanye confirmed he and Kim are expecting their firstborn.

2013: In May, Kim and Kanye debuted on the MET Gala together. A month later, in June, Kimye welcomed North West. It did not take Kanye to pop the question. In October, E! News reported, West rented AT&T Park in San Francisco and proposed to Kardashian. He shelled out $3.3 million on the proposal. The singer proposed Kim with a 13-carat ring amid a 50-piece orchestra and a personalized message that read, "PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!" on the scoreboard. Obviously Kim said yes!

2014: Kim and Kanye walked down the aisle at an Italian wedding in May. Kim went from Kim Kardashian to Kim Kardashian West. The news of her wedding broke the internet.

2015: Kim and Kanye announce they are expecting their second child. In December 2015, Kimye welcome son Saint West.

2016: The year wasn't great for the couple. On one hand, Kim was robbed in Paris. On the other, Kanye was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles after a series of episodes on his Saint Pablo Tour. Kim, who returned from the traumatic Paris trip, left New York to be by his side.

2017: Kim made a solo appearance at the MET Gala for the first time since the two debuted together on the red carpet while Kanye took a break from the spotlight to focus on himself. "He's been taking some time off and really loving that," she told Vogue.

2018: The couple turned parents for the third time after they welcomed their second daughter via surrogacy. Chicago West was born on January 15, 2018. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister," Kim said in a statement.

2019: Kim and Kanye became a family of six after the couple welcomed their fourth baby. In May 2019, Kim announced that they welcomed another boy via surrogacy. They named him Psalm West. Kim had tweeted, "He's here and he's perfect!" to announce his arrival.

Kim has been by Kanye's side through all the drama. This includes the couple's controversy with Taylor Swift.

