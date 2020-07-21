  1. Home
It's A Love Story: Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel have come a long way from an Italian wedding to baby no 2

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel recently welcomed a baby. As the couple's family grows bigger, here's a look at the lovebirds' relationship timeline.
This week began with a wonderful surprise! Daily Mail reported Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcomed their second baby boy this month. The couple is already parents to a five-year-old boy Silas Timberlake. As the happy family cherishes their happy memories, we couldn't help but take a walk down memory lane to look back at how Jessica and Justin's romance began and how, despite a few hiccups on the way, they give us marriage goals. For the unversed, Justin and Jessica met way back in 2007. 

The lovebirds crossed paths at a birthday party where Justin asked Biel for her number, Us Weekly reported. She went on to say yes! Summer of 2007, the couple's relationship was public and official when Daily Mail shared photos of the two stars kissing in the UK. The couple quietly dated for a few years where time to time they would drop hints about how head over heels they were for each other. But in March 2011, People reported that the couple parted ways and broke our hearts. "The two remain friends and continue to hold the highest level of love and respect for each other," the reps told the outlet. 

But their split did not last long. In a few months, they reunited and bam! Jessica and Justin were engaged by December 2011. In October 2012, the couple walked down the aisle at a wedding hosted at the Italian countryside. In April 2015, they welcomed Silas. As they continued to put smiles on our faces on several occasions, fans of the couple were shocked when photos of Justin cosying up with co-star Alisha Wainwright surfaced. 

The news broke the internet. A source clarified that there was nothing going on between the two stars. "There is absolutely nothing going on between them…. They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting,” an insider informed E! News at the time. Justin came forward to publically apologise to Jessica and his family for the scandal. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment -- but let me be clear -- nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better," his statement read. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on 'Palmer.' Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it," he added. 

The couple successfully surpassed the incident with Justin celebrating Jessica's birthday at home, Jessica posting a heartwarming Father's Day wish for the singer and now, they've welcomed a baby! 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

