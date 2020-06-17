It's A Love Story: From a magical kiss to an unfortunate divorce, look at Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo's tale

The Song-Song couple aka Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo began their love story around the time Descendants of the Sun began filming, went on to get married and parted ways.

There are a few love stories we have been in awe of. The famous Song-Song couple is one of them. Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo were one of the most loved couples - one and off-screen. While they blew us away with their undeniable chemistry in Descendants of the Sun, in real life, they gave couples relationship goals. But when did their love story begin? How did their love transpire? As their on-screen characters, Yoo Shi‑jin and Kang Mo‑yeon, were falling in love with every passing episode, the Songs were reportedly already head over heels for each other.

According to a friend of the now-former couple, the couple was already dating when the show began airing. As reported by Soompi back then, the friend revealed, "They started having feelings for each other before Descendants of the Sun had aired. The drama was pre-produced so they actually began filming in the second half of 2015. Then early last year, Song Joong Ki secretly brought over some snacks to the set of Song Hye Kyo's photoshoot. It was even before their drama began airing, so the staff wondered why he came."

Apparently, Hye Kyo was reluctant to date another celebrity at first owing to her relationship with Lee Byung Hun and Hyun Bin. But Joong Ki's sincerity worked the magic on her. The couple's love intensified on the sets of the show. Then came the first kiss! Descendants of the Sun viewers saw sparks fly when Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo kissed in the fourth episode. With every passing episode, fans wanted to see more of the Song-Song couple! Off-screen, during, and after the show, the couple was being spotted together. Joong Ki and Hye Kyo were seen in New York, chilling with friends in Seoul and vacationing in Tokyo together, fueling their relationship rumours while their agencies continued to deny it. Dispatch was flooding social media with pictures of their rendezvous.

The cat was finally out of the bag in July 2017 when the couple announced they were dating and are tying the knot later that year. In a letter to her fans, Hye Kyo said, "Joong Ki showed me his true self, trust, and his manners for a long time. I thought to myself that it would be good to spend the future with him and I was glad that he could feel my true emotions as well. That’s when I knew that he was the one. I wanted to let my fans know first about the marriage but since this matter involves more than just me, I was extra careful about it," she said.

On the other hand, Joong Ki said he had "gained another precious friend that I could share my honest feelings with, and we later developed a romantic relationship." He added, "At the start of 2016, we promised to spend the rest of our lives together by understanding one another’s weaknesses and standing by each other through tough times.” In October 2016, the Song-Song couple walked down the aisle, in the presence of 250 guests which included Strong Woman Do Bong Soon's Park Bo Young, Descendants of the Sun's Kim Ji Wom, Super Junior's Donghae, Yoo Jae Suk and So Ji Sub were present at the ceremony. The wedding took place in the garden of Yeong Bin Gwan at The Shilla hotel.

While fans celebrated their wedding and marriage, a year and a half later news broke out that the couple might be parting ways. Joong Ki and Hye Kyo were spotted sans their wedding rings, hinting at a possible divorce. On June 27, Joong Ki announced he was parting ways from Hye Kyo. "First of all, I apologize for bringing bad news to everyone who loves and cares about me. I have arranged for my divorce with Song Hye Kyo. We both hope to settle the divorce process in a smooth manner, rather than attack and blame each other. Please understand that it is difficult to reveal the stories about our personal lives. From now on, I will try my best as an actor to repay everyone with good works," his statement read at the divorce.

Song Hye Kyo’s agency UAA issued a statement on her behalf and said, "Our actress, Song Hye Kyo, is currently divorcing her husband after careful consideration between the two. The reason was because of their differences in personality. The two were unable to overcome their differences, which led to this decision. We politely ask for your understanding as we cannot confirm more details, because it is both of the actors’ private lives. Also, we ask that you please refrain from leaving provocative or speculative comments on the matter. We are sorry to cause worry. We will try our best to greet you all with a better side in the future." Their divorce came through in July 2019 and Hye Kyo wiped off Joong Ki from his Instagram, changing Descendants of the Sun forever!

