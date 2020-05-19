It's A Love Story: Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green went from connecting instantly to a heartbreaking split

With Brian Austin Green confirming his split from Megan Fox, here's a look at their love story.

Who would have thought that we would wake up to such heartbreaking news? If you don't know what we are talking about, let us help you catch up a little first. The week began with the shocking news of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green splitting up. One of Hollywood's hottest couples confirmed that they have parted ways. The couple dated on and off for six years before they tied the knot. They had been married for ten years before they decided to split. But how did their love story start? Let's take a quick walk down the memory lane.

Love at first sight:

Although the 12-year-age gap, Megan couldn't stop herself from falling in love with Brian. When the duo met in 2004, there was a dash of "Hope and Faith" sprinkled on Megan and Brian when they first met on the sets of the ABC show in 2004. Although Megan was all of just 18 when she first met him, she confessed she fell "instantly in love" with the actor. "I liked him right away. Brian accidentally touched my leg. I remember literal electricity shooting through me and out me from every direction. It was like magic," she told The New York Times Magazine in 2009.

Engagement:

The couple decided to put a ring to their relationship. Brian and Megan announced that they were engaged after two years of dating. They got engaged in 2006 but they called it off in 2009. They reunited a year later and the wedding bells rang soon after.

The controversies:

The couple's split rumours constantly made the headlines. One of these rumours included Megan's growing closeness with Transformers costar Shia LaBeouf. The actor confessed Megan was cheating on Brian with him. In 2012, LaBeouf told Decider, “Look, you’re on the set for six months, with someone who’s rooting to be attracted to you, and you’re rooting to be attracted to them. I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation. But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing, and I think you can see the chemistry onscreen.”

Wedding Bells:

The couple tied the knot in June 2010 and they were spotted on multiple vacations. From a PDA packed vacay in Kona, Hawaii, to Big Cat Encounters Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada, and Disney World later that year, they painted the world red with their romance.

Babies and the summer of splits:

A few years after their wedding, Megan and Brian welcomed Noah and Bodhi. Just when you thought there was marital bliss, Megan surprised everyone when she filed for divorce in 2015 citing irreconcilable differences, People reported. “They had several conflicts that led to the divorce. Megan worked a lot last year, and she continues to work a lot. When she is away, Brian stays with the kids. Before they filed for divorce, they had disagreements about this situation,” a source told the outlet. However, a few months after that, it was revealed that Megan was pregnant with the couple's third baby. They eventually reunited. The couple welcomed their third baby, Journey.

Making it work:

In an episode of "…with Brian Austin Green" back in 2017, the 90210 actor marriage wasn't easy. "Marriage is hard. It’s work, I think for anyone. I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you’ve been married for a while and we’ve been together for a long time, it’s – you just take it day by day," he said.

Hitting rock bottom:

In 2019, Us Weekly reported that Megan had filed papers in LA to dismiss her divorce from Brian. However, Brian has now confirmed that he and Megan have parted ways. Brian confirmed the news on his podcast this week. "I will always love her and I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

The emotional celeb added, "It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

