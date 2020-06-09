It's A Love Story: From quintessential couple to foes; A timeline of Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's relationship

From on sets romance to physical violence controversy; here's all about Jonny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been making the headlines ever since 2020 began. While most of us remember the former couple only for their never-ending personal and legal battles, there's a lot more to their story. The exes who are arch-enemies now used to be a quintessential couple of Hollywood once upon a time. Being 10 on 10 in the looks department, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made a perfect pair. The couple exchanged wedding vows in 2015 in a private function in The Bahamas. However, not all love stories reach their happily ever after. The couple divorced two years later in 2017 but the worse was yet to come. A few months after their split, Amber booked Johnny Depp for physical assault and it kickstarted a legal battle between the two.

From quintessential couple to foes, let's look at a timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship:

October 2009: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met for the first time on the sets of The Rum Diary

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard initially knew each other as co-stars back in 2009 when they met for the first time on the sets of their film The Rum Diary. The two actors played lovers in the 2009 movie. Johnny Depp portrays Paul Kemp, an author turned newspaper reporter in San Juan in the film who meets Chenault played by Amber Heard. Even though the film didn't manage to work well at the Box Office, it marked the beginning of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's love affair.

2012: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard started dating

When people were predicting the world to end, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were beginning a new relationship. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were attracted to each other during the shooting of The Rum Diary but they started dating only in 2012 after Johnny Depp broke up with his longtime girlfriend Vanessa Paradis.

January 2014: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attended the 7th Annual Heaven Gala together as a couple

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made their first appearance as a couple at the 7th Annual Heaven Gala held in January 2014 and walked the red carpet together.

March 2014: Amber Heard flaunts her diamond ring and sparks rumours about engagement with Johnny Depp

After their first public appearance as a couple, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard sparked engagement rumours when Amber flaunted her diamond ring. A few days later the couple hosted an engagement party with close friends and family.

February 4, 2015: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard get married

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married within a year of exchanging engagement rings with each other. The couple tied the knot at Depp’s 44-acre private island in the Bahamas.

May 23, 2016: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard call it quits

Not all relationships last forever. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard called off their wedding in 15 months due to irreconcilable differences and Amber filed for divorce and sought spousal support.

August 16, 2016: Amber Heard and Johnny Depp reach a USD 7 million divorce settlement

After filing for divorce in May, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp finally reached to USD 7 million settlement.

December 18, 2018: Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard went their separate ways after the divorce. In December 2018, Amber raised her voice against Johnny Depp for domestic violence. "I Spoke Up Against Sexual Violence - And Faced Our Culture’s Wrath. That Has To Change," she gave out a statement to The Washington Post. Even though she did not directly mention Johnny Depp's name but it was quite obvious that she referred to her ex-husband.

March 2019: Johnny Depp filed Defamation Suit against Amber Heard

The Pirates of Caribbean star Johnny Dep too hit back after Amber Heard accused him of beating her during their 18-month marriage and filed a defamation lawsuit against her.

February 2020: An audiotape of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's fight leaks online

No one knew who is right, Amber, or Johnny Depp until an audiotape of their fight leaked online and fans decided to side with Johnny Depp as Amber not only admitted hitting him as heard in the audio, but also confessed "pelting him with pots, pans, and vases." The actress also added "I’m sorry that I didn’t, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched."

March 2020: Johnny Depp claims ex-wife Amber Heard cheated on him with Elon Musk

According to Variety, Judge Bruce D White has asked Johnny Depp to go ahead with his defamation lawsuit wherein Depp has claimed that ex-wife Amber Heard was cheating on him with Elon Musk while they were still married.

