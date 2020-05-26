It's A Love Story: From red carpet debut to Jodhpur wedding; Here's all about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their two year date anniversary, here's a timeline of their relationship.

and Nick Jonas have had a dreamy love story and their wedding pictures are proof of the same. While PeeCee was the Queen of hearts in Bollywood, Nick Jonas was making the tinsel town dance to his chartbuster tracks. Who knew they'd have a mutual friend and Nick Jonas would text him to know more about PeeCee? The first meeting, traditional roka ceremony, fancy wedding followed by ever fancier reception functions, lots of it, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have come a long way and as the quintessential couple celebrates 2 year date anniversary today, let's see a timeline of how Priyanka Chopra became Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

2016: Nick Jonas enquires about Priyanka Chopra from her Quantico co-star

Seems like the Desi Girl stole Nick Jonas' heart way before they actually met in person. Apparently, Nick texted Graham Rogers praising Priyanka Chopra after she starred as Alex Parrish in the Quantico series. "Priyanka. Is. Wow," he wrote in the text message and admitted the same in an interview.

September 8, 2016: Nick Jonas slid into Priyanka Chopra's DM

Nick Jonas may be American but he's quite desi when it comes to approaching his crush. "I'm hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet," he sent her on Twitter after which Priyanka Chopra asked him to text her in person.

February 26, 2017: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra meet for the first time; Nick gets down on his knee

No, Nick did not propose to her when they met for the first time but he did go down on his knee and woo PeeCee. They were at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party where Nick spotted Priyanka and told her, "You're real. Where have you been all my life?" Nick and Priyanka had been texting for months and that's finally how they met.

May 1, 2017: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Met Gala together

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked the red carpet together at Met Gala 2017 making their first public appearance together and set the paparazzi on a clicking spree.

May 7, 2018: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas see each other again for the first time in a year

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas lost touch after Met Gala 2017. However, destiny got them back at Met Gala 2018. Nick and Priyanka met for the first time after a year and it led to a new budding romance.

June 9, 2018: Priyanka Chopra attended Nick Jonas' cousin's wedding along with him

When you bring a date to a family function, things have started getting serious. And that's what happened with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra when the latter attended Nick's cousin's wedding along with him.

July 19, 2018: Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka Chopra in Crete

Nick finally popped the question while they were in Crete for Priyanka's birthday celebrations. The singer had picked out a ring for her a few weeks earlier and waited for a day to propose to her so that the engagement celebrations do not coincide with Priyanka's birthday.

August 14, 2018: Priyanka Chopra flaunted her engagement ring on Instagram

When your man gives you a diamond ring, you flaunt it, that's the rule and Priyanka Chopra did exactly the same. Even though it was not PeeCee who actually posted the picture but who posted their selfie on Instagram where Priyanka's ring is clearly visible.

August 18, 2018: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make their engagement Instagram official

After keeping the fans on their toes for a month, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their engagement Instagram official as they shared loved-up pictures of themselves and wrote, "Taken.. With all my heart and soul."

December 1, 2018: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas take wedding vows

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot Umiin Jodhpur on December 1, 2018. The couple got married in two different ceremonies, first in the traditional Indian way followed by a Christian wedding in Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple hosted four wedding receptions in different cities after their grand wedding.

December 3, 2018: Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunts sindoor as the newlyweds step out as a married couple

PriNick fans will remember the time when Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were spotted for the first time after their wedding and PeeCee got back to her desi girl avatar flaunting sindoor and a turquoise coloured saree.

October 18, 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates her first Karva Chauth with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra moved to Hollywood but she never gave up her Indian sanskaar! Dramatic, isn't it? But jokes apart, PeeCee coloured herself in traditional hues to celebrate her first Karva Chauth with Nick Jonas. Mehendi, fasting, saree, sindoor, she did it all.

January 16, 2020: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas feature in the music video of What A Man Gotta Do

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas team up with their respective wives Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas for a peppy number and the song seems to be featuring the best lot ever.

January 26, 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas stun at Grammy 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas made quite the quintessential couple at Grammy 2020. They were also joined by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and others. Priyanka wore a white dress with a deep plunging neckline while Nick was seen in a golden suit.

March 6, 2020: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrate Holi in India

Nick Jonas got to celebrate his first Holi as wifey Priyanka Chopra fled along with him to India in order to celebrate the festival of colours with friends and family. Nick mingled with a number of Bollywood stars at the event.

May 26, 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrate their two years date anniversary

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas complete 2 years of togetherness today as the couple started dating two years ago on this date. The duo celebrated the occasion by sharing a throwback memory on their Instagram handles as they can't head out for a romantic dinner date or party with their friends due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Credits :Getty images

