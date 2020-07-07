It's A Love Story: Set buddies to doting parents to 3 kids, Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' affair is dreamy

From dating to a surprise wedding, take a look at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' dreamy affair over the last decade.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are undoubtedly one of Hollywood's most loved couple. While they may have had a rocky start, the couple today are much loved by millions of fans and are now doting parents to three adorable kids. Did you know that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were actually seeing other people when they first met. In fact, Ryan Reynolds was married to actress Scarlet Johansson and Blake Lively was dating her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgely at the time.

While we wouldn't mind talking about Gossip Girl, let's get back on track and take a look at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' dreamy affair over the last decade.

The First Encounter (July 2010)

Blake and Ryan first met when they came together to work on the sci-fi action film Green Lantern which starred them in the leading roles. While Blake was with Penn and Ryan with Sacrlett, the two went on to become great friends and "set buddies". Later that year, while filming began, Blake and Penn broke up around September. Whereas, Ryan and Scarlet ended their two-year marriage in December 2010. However, there were no rumours between the Blake and Ryan and they continued to remain friends.

The Awkward Double Date (2011)

A year later, Blake and Ryan were still single and ended up going on a double date. Speaking to People, Ryan had said, "About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single we went on a double date—she was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl. It was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across."

The First Sparks (October 2011)

After a round of rumours, Blake and Ryan's relationship was confirmed by multiple reports who referred to the duo as a 'happy couple'. Speaking about their first date as a couple to GQ, Ryan had said at the time, "We were hanging out at this little restaurant in Tribeca that’s open really late, and this song came on and I was just like, ‘Want to dance?’ No one was in there, so it was just totally empty. And it was just one of those moments where halfway through the dance, I was like, ‘Oh, I think I just crossed a line.’ And then I walked her home. And, uh, you know, I don’t really need to go into what happened after that."

The Surprise Wedding (September 2012)

Almost a year after dating, Ryan and Blake said 'I Do' to each other in an intimate and surprise wedding ceremony. As per reports, the pair got married at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, in front of their family and friends. Their wedding photos, however, remain safely hidden in the attic. Just a month later, in an interview, Blake revealed how happy she was with Ryan Reynolds.

The Gushing (2014)

In an interview to Vogue, Blake Lively opened up on her married life and her partner. She gushed about Ryan as she called him a beautiful writer. "Everything we do in life we do together. If I'm working on a movie, he helps me with my character; I do the same with him. Picking out a coffee table. What we're going to eat. He's a beautiful writer — he's written a lot of stuff for us. And he's got a great barometer and he knows me, so he will tell me if it's not as good as it can be," Blake had said.

The Baby Steps (October 2014)

Blake had taken to her now-deleted website to announce her first pregnancy with Ryan. She also proudly flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet. Blake and Ryan became parents for the first time in January 2015. However, they kept it fiercely private and the actor only revealed their daughter's name, James, a few months later on a talk show.

The Second One (April 2016)

After some serious rumours, Us Weekly confirmed that Blake and Ryan were expecting their second child. The arrival of their second daughter also was not announced by the couple, but was confirmed by international reports in Page Six and Us Weekly. Their doting named their second daughter Ines Reynolds.

The Break-Up? (March 2018)

Ryan Reynolds rubbished breakup rumours with Blake Lively with a tweet. He tweeted, "I wish. I could use a little 'me time.'"

Three's A Party (May 2019)

At the premiere of Reynolds' film Detective Pikachu, Blake flaunted her baby bump confirming that they were expecting their third child together. In October, the couple welcomed their third child. However, no official announcement followed and the couple have still not confirmed whether it's a boy or a girl. Ryan, however, in a Twitter post referred to his children as his daughters, hinting that their third child is also a daughter.

I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

