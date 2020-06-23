It's A Love Story: From Vegas marriage to first pregnancy, all about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' relationship

From surprise wedding at Las Vegas to expecting their first baby together, here's a timeline of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' relationship.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner set an example for a dreamy love story. The two met back in 2016 and hit off instantly but the couple decided to keep their romance under the wraps for quite some time. While Sophie Turner was most famous for playing Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones, Joe Jonas was known for being a music sensation in the pop-rock band the Jonas Brothers. A lot of mutual friends had been trying to introduce the two to each other for the longest time but they say it happens when it has to happen.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner lost their hearts to one another in no time and the couple is happily married now. Joe and Sophie are expecting their first child together and the two recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple's social media profiles are proof that the two are all hearts for each other. The fun-loving pair is often found holidaying, dancing, and partying together. As the couple is all set to embrace parenthood soon, let's look at a timeline of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship.

2016: Joe Jonas slid into Sophie Turner's DMs

After a million attempts by mutual friends to set them up together, Joe Jonas mustered the courage to message Sophie Turner. "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct messaged me one fine day, out of the blue," Sophie told Harper Bazaar UK. She revealed that they knew it was something unique and decided to meet up in London.

January 1, 2017: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made their relationship Insta official

Sophie and Joe had been grabbing eyeballs ever since they started going out in 2016 but the couple came out in the open about their romance on New Year's 2017 when Sophie posted a picture of Joe on her Instagram account and set the fans wild.

March 6, 2017: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attended Fashion Week in Paris

A few months after making their relationship official, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attended the Fashion Week at Paris together and made their romance red carpet official. The couple took seats in the first row and showed off their PDA.

September 2, 2017: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner adopted a puppy together

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed a new furry friend in September 2017 and shelled out major couple goals for their fans. They named him Porky Basquiat Jonas and also created an Instagram account for the pupper!

October 15, 2017: Joe Jonas proposed to Sophie Turner and she said Yes!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner took over the internet the day they posted pictures of the proposal. Joe Jonas proposed to Sophie with an exquisite diamond ring worth USD 150,000. The newly-engaged couple shared the news via Instagram, posting identical photos on their accounts with the captions, "I said yes," and "She said yes."

November 4, 2017: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner kickstarted engagement celebrations

A few weeks after the dreamy proposal, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner hosted a star-studded engagement party at Manhattan. Ansel Elgort, director Justin Ervin, Ashley Graham, Tom Holland, and other big celebrities marked their attendance at the celebrations.

May 1, 2019: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had a surprise wedding at Las Vegas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas gave the biggest surprise to their friends and family as they said "I do" after they attended the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The couple took a spontaneous decision of tying the knot and they did so with a few friends attending their surprise wedding shenanigans.

June 20, 2019: Wedding functions continued for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

After getting married in Las Vegas and surprising their friends and fans, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner hosted their second nuptials in Paris with family and friends.

July 14, 2019: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner headed for their double honeymoon

As the couple hosted their wedding ceremony twice, it was only fair that they went for two honeymoons. They kickstarted their vacay in the Maldives and headed to Italy with their last stop being the Positano coast.

February 12, 2020: Sophie and Joe expect their first baby together

In February 2020, Sophie and Joe were rumoured to be expecting their first child together as the couple was spotted at a baby's clothing store.

March, 2020: Sophie Turner flaunts her baby bump; Joe Jonas looks ready to embrace fatherhood

Sophie Turner's baby bump made it pretty evident that the couple was expecting their first child and dad-to-be Joe Jonas looked all set to embrace fatherhood. Following the same, the duo also expressed their love for each other on social media and Sophie gave a glimpse of how Joe has been taking care of her during her pregnancy.

