'It's Mine': Jerry O'Connell Reveals How He Embarrasses Wife Rebecca Romijn With a Superhero Collection

Jerry O’Connell and his wife Rebecca Romjin never fail to mesmerize their fans with their love-filled presence. They are one of the most sought-after couples in Hollywood who keep pulling each other’s legs. Jerry has a bizarre Comic-Con hobby. The Star Trek: Lower Decks actor likes to look out for his wife Rebecca Romjin’s Mystique collectables. And when he does that, it leaves his wife with a little bit of embarrassment.

Rebecca portrayed the X-Men character, Mystique in the first three X-Men movies between 2000 and 2006. However, in the following year, Romjin married O’Connell, and since then they have been serving major couple goals. Together they appeared as Superman and Lois Lane in the animated movies, The Death of Superman and Reign of the Supermen, along with indie slasher comedy, Satanic Panic, and Star Treks: Lower Decks, among others.

While the couple is super cute in public, it seems Jerry O’Connell has no issues with Rebecca’s supervillain past. Instead, he loves it so much that he cosplayed her shape-shifting alter ego’s character at a convention. Talking about collecting figures featuring his wife’s character, he told Comic Book, "My wife was Mystique in X-Men, and whenever I come to a con, I look for obscure, unique Mystique figures and figurines. We collect them and I put them up.”

He further added, "I put it up, it's mine, and my wife is a little embarrassed by it, but it's my Mystique shelf." However, in an old interview, Rebecca Romjin shared going through bad experiences while working on X-Men projects under the director Brett Ratner. The filmmaker has been sidelined in Hollywood after getting backlash for his alleged abuses. But anyway, Rebecca enjoyed playing the character during her time so much that she once admitted that she would be happy to reprise her role once again.

After Rebecca Romjin left the spot, Jennifer Lawrence filled it in. Once she shared whether the Hunger Games actor sought her advice on playing the shape-shifting mutant, Romjin said that she did. Rebecca continued, "But from what I understand, her make-up is very different from the make-up I went through. I don't think she had to go through everything that I went through. It sounds like [she had an easier time] - although my theory is that going through nine hours of make-up, you're in such a rotten mood, you can't be anything but evil - it turns you into the villain that you need to be to play Mystique properly!"

On the other, Star Treks: Lower Decks starring the voice cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero, is set to premiere for season 5. Well, what do you think about Jerry O’Connell’s hobby of collecting his wife Rebecca Romjin’s X-Men character figures? Let us know in the comments.

