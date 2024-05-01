'It's Moment By Moment': Drake Bell Opens Up About Battling Substance Abuse

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Drake Bell is ready to “embrace the failures!”

After going down a very dark road of substance abuse, the Drake and Josh alum has found light on the other side of the tunnel. Bell has recently been open about his personal struggles after revealing them on the hit investigative docu-series Quiet On Set.

Drake Bell on his substance abuse battle

Following the success of Quiet On Set, which explored the toxic work environment that the young actors endured on the sets of Nickelodeon shows. Bell appeared in a podcast episode of Luminosity in honor of May’s Mental Health Awareness Month on 1st May.

The actor shed light on his personal struggle and how embracing it really felt liberating. He revealed there was a time when he would choose “substance over friends,” which is not an ideal way to live.

“Substances are always temporary, no matter what,” he said in the podcast. “You are always going to crash and burn out. Temporary fix. And then when you’re out of it, you’re left with a mess that you gotta clean up.” He added that staying clean, sober, and on the right track is very important. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Bell opens up about embracing failures

While chatting about his struggles and mental health with host Justin Crawford, the I Found A Way singer took the example of Jeff Bezoz, Matthew McConaughey, and Mike Tyson, who preach about embracing failure to reach the greatest heights.

“It’s the people who get over those failures who become the Jeff Bezos, the championship fighters, the number one golfers, the best in business, the employee of the month,” Bell said.

He added that one must learn from failures, “take the punches,” and move ahead in life.

Bell discusses his mental health journey

On the special podcast in honor of the mental health awareness month, Bell discussed his struggles over the years. According to him, the mental health journey is a tedious one and requires you to take it “moment by moment.”

He says it’s easier for people to say that “tomorrow is gonna be a better day,” but one can not understand what’s happening inside someone’s brain. “You’re like, ‘You don’t get what’s in my brain. You don’t get the hurt that I’m holding inside of me. You don’t understand what’s going on,” he said.

But he “luckily” understands the pain of bad mental health. “I can send that information across and say tomorrow is gonna be a better day. But it’s moment by moment,” he said.

Advertisement

He explained that people who are suffering can never anticipate the moment that will hit them like a tide, throw them into the wallowing pit of anxiety, and freak them out. But it’s important to decide whether to destroy it or be destroyed by it. Bell has clearly picked the former and is thriving in its “superpower.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.