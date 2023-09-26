‘It’s much scarier than meeting Lord Voldemort': When Robert Pattinson opened up about his Harry Potter character Cedric Diggory

Robert Pattinson began his career in Hollywood with a role in the popular Harry Potter franchise. He played the role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire back in 2005. However, in an interview with Time Out London, he revealed that he hated the character and hated anyone who was like Cedric in his school, back in the day. We revisit the interview to find out why he hated the character of Diggory and why he had to skip school to play the role in the Harry Potter franchise followed by The Twilight Saga.

Robert Pattinson once shared the reason he hated his character Cedric in Harry Potter franchise

While playing Cedric put him on the map, in the interview, Pattinson revealed, "I hate him. I used to hate everybody like Cedric at my school."

He also shared that his personality was nothing close to Cedric's and added, "I wasn’t involved in much at school, and I was never picked for any of the teams."

The Batman actor continued, “In the book, and also in my character’s first introduction in the script, it’s like, ‘an absurdly handsome 17-year-old,’ and it kind of puts you off a little bit, when you’re trying to act, and you’re also trying to get good angles to look good and stuff. It’s really stupid; you’d think I’m really egotistical. But I think that’s the most daunting part about it. It’s much scarier than meeting Lord Voldemort."

Robert Pattinson revealed he had to miss university for Harry Potter

When asked if he felt possessive of his role as Cedric, Pattinson answered and said, “Not really.”

He added, “Even with Twilight, I’d be curious if someone else played it. It was so nice to be a part of it. That, more than anything, changed my life. It’s the reason I didn’t go to university.”

After being asked if Harry Potter was the reason why he skipped university, the actor shared, “It went so far over schedule, I couldn’t go. It was supposed to be four months, but it ended up being ten or 11. I’d turn up to set every day but not work for weeks at a time [because he wasn’t needed for filming]. I was 17 and I was the only person who wasn’t in school. I’d just hang about.”

Robert Pattinson has two movies lined up for future release. His movie Mickey 17 will be released in 2024. The actor’s film The Batman 2 is scheduled to release sometime in 2025.

