It's my damn body: Emily Ratajkowski claps back at social media trolls for 'controversy' over her abs

Emily Ratajkowski has taken a strong stand over body shaming and social media trolls who create "controversy" over the way she wants to flaunt her abs. The model took to Instagram to share some pictures of herself during her appearance at the CFDA Fashion Awards.

She then took to her Instagram stories to share that she "almost didn't post them" because she knew her pictures would "stir up" controversy. In the story, she clapped back at the people who body-shamed her or had the intention to with a powerful note. "But hey it's my body and I'm not going to lean into the shaming!" a part of the note read. Ratajkowski ended the note with, "God bless!" as she seemed infuriated by people's judgement over her body.

For those unversed, CFDA Fashion Awards honoured Zendaya with the Fashion Icon Award. The night also witnessed many other celebrities gracing the red carpet event in their iconic looks.

In other news, Emily Ratajkowski had published a book of essays titled My Body where she dealt with how she manages to explore her self-image. The book also became a New York Times bestseller and the supermodel posted her achievement on social media while thanking her fans.

"This has been a surreal week," Emily penned, alongside a picture of her book. "Thank you to everyone who has read the book and sent me messages about how my story has resonated with them and what it's made them think about," the actress further added thanking her fans for their wishes and support. She also urged her own followers to get their copy of the book if they haven't yet.

