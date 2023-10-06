Kanye West captured scolding his nail tech; here'what he said CHECKOUT

Kanye West recently found himself in a rather peculiar situation with his nail tech. While getting a private pedicure, a 'special' foot treatment, things took an unexpected turn. Here's what happened.

Kanye West snapped at his nail tech

His buddy Ty Dolla $ign happened to capture this odd encounter on video and shared it briefly on his Instagram story. In the video, Kanye was seated in a chair, one foot soaking in a basin of water, and the other resting on the pedicurist's lap. Out of the blue, Kanye let out a yelp of pain, exclaiming, "Ah! Whoa!" Clearly, he wasn't happy with what was happening to his feet. Despite the nail tech's attempts to reassure him that everything was alright, but Kanye was having none of it.

He swiftly pulled his foot away, stood up, and declared, “Nah, I’m not gonna do the rest of it. I gotta — I’m not gonna do it.” The nail technician made an effort to show him the process saying “No, it’s just the…” , but Kanye was resolute in his decision not to proceed. Ye said sternly, “Oh, no, I’m not gonna do it,” he barked back sternly. “It’s my toes. It’s my toes. It’s my toes! I’m not gonna do it. That hurt.”

He even declined to have his hands worked on stating, “Nope! Thank you very much,” when she inquired about them. The whole episode was quite uncomfortable, and Ty Dolla $ign, who was observing from nearby, seemed taken aback. However, Kanye appeared unperturbed afterward. He casually strolled over to Ty Dolla $ign and began discussing something unrelated, likely related to music.

Kanye West walked without shoes in Europe

What makes this incident particularly intriguing is that Kanye had spent most of the summer wandering around Europe without wearing shoes. Some speculated that he was doing this deliberately to make a statement or attract attention. The Hollywood Unlock Show host even saw it as a clever move on his part. Host Jason Lee said, “I think the fact that people are talking about Kanye’s feet shows just how much power he still has in the wake of cancel culture,” he added, “I wouldn’t be surprised if the next time we saw shoes on his feet … would be a project that he designed.”

Given Kanye's penchant for creativity and publicity, it's possible that he might turn this nail salon episode into some form of artistic project in the future. Regardless of the controversies surrounding him, people continue to find him quite influential, and his ability to command attention in the age of cancel culture is noteworthy.

