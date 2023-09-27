'It's never going to get any better than that': When Robert Downey Jr revealed why he wanted to bid adieu to Iron Man

Fans of MCU mourned the departure of Robert Downey Jr., however, the actor had spoken about his decision to leave on multiple occasions. The actor appeared in eight Marvel movies in the past 10 years. And, apart from his three Iron Man movies, his other appearances were in the Avengers movies and Marvel movies.

Robert Downey Jr. once revealed he wanted to hang up his Iron Man jersey before it was too late

Commenting on his departure, Downey Jr. told Australia’s News.com, “It's this cyclical thing. I could have said when the first 'Avengers' came out: 'It's never going to get any better than that. Everybody stop'. But to me it's always about people and opportunities, like the Russos, who I adore. Everyone says to me it's like a glove that fits so well. I have to start over every time but I am starting over with a pretty solid base.”

He added, “I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven [MCU movies] I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time. I just want to hang up my jersey before it's embarrassing.”

In another interview with The Telegraph, the actor spoke about how he felt the genre was losing its magic touch. The actor said, “Honestly, the whole thing is just showing the beginning signs of fraying around the edges. It’s a little bit old. Last summer there were five or seven different ones out. I feel that they are critiqued by a different metric to any other movie.”

Robert Downey Jr. faced disappointment when Iron Man 4 did not work out

There was a moment in time when Robert Downey Jr. was interested in looking at Iron Man 4. He was a little disappointed later when he found out no discussions took place regarding the same.

In an interview with The Off Camera Show, he revealed, “Avengers was another opportunity, but they’re not talking about Iron Man 4. I was kind of bombed out to tell the truth, but maybe they’ve got bigger fish to fry and I trust their overall vision. The funny thing about these genre movies is you’d think they were national secrets.”

The Marvel movies have successfully turned Robert Downey Jr. into one of the highest-paid actors in the world. The actor was last seen in the Christopher Nolan movie titled Oppenheimer.

