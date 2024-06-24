'It's Never Gonna Happen': Dee Snider Shares If Skid Row Will Ever Reunite With Sebastian Bach

Dee Snider may have been famously known to be the frontman of Twisted Sister, but few know about his close bond with the members of Skid Row. The band parted ways with their vocalist Sebastian Bach in 1996 over disagreements related to the material they produced and many other reasons. While fans have been hoping for a reunion of one of the most headbanged acts, with their former frontman, the Twisted Sister lead singer addresses the fact.

Dee Snider about Skid Row and Sebastian Bach

Speaking with TMZ, Dee Snider who has been focused on his recently released Rock Legends documentary, opened up about how the Youth Gone Wild act is opposed to getting back together with their former lead singer, Sebastian Bach.

As reported by Blabbermouth.net, Snider while maintaining that he is on good terms with both Bach and Snake (Dave Sabo, guitarist) stated that he had tried to “keep it together” while talking to “both parties.”

He continued that till the time the members of Skid Row “get over themselves” the band does not have a chance to set foot on stage.

“It's never gonna happen. It's never gonna happen," added the Burn in Hell singer.

Talking about the frontman who was part of the band through its glory days, Snider mentioned that Sebastian Bach is a “very intense dude," and expressed he loves him.

Members of Skid Row about Sebastian Bach

While talking to The Hook Rocks, Dave Sabo addressed the reunion plan last month, showing no interest in it.

Sabo maintained that he along with other members of Skid Row, Scotti Hill, and Rachel Bolan have had long discussions about a reunion plan. However, the guitarist stated that all the members have been “on the same page that we don't wanna go down that road again.”

Erik Gronwall, the recent vocalist of the band that had its dedicated followers crazed up with releases such as Monkey Business, Tear it Down, Rattlesnake Shake, and more, left the act.

Gronwall had quit Skid Row to focus on his health and was the fourth frontman. He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia back in March 2021, which made touring with the band a difficult task.

After the firing of Bach, the band reformed in 1999, with singer Johnny Solinger.

