'It's never too soon, she's fresh': Howie Mandel defends comment on Sofia Vergara's divorce from Joe Manganiello after backlash

America's Got Talent aired its first live show and qualifier round yesterday, bringing the judges namely Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel back on the judges panel after a long break. The pre-taped auditions concluded during the tenth episode on August 8, 2023, and the first qualifier was aired on August 22. During the episode, Mandel made a comment on Vergara's personal life and netizens did not take it well.

The judge joked about the Modern Family star being single and looking for bachelors now that she is getting divorced from husband Joe Manganiello. Fans of the reality show felt the comment was uncalled for and unnecessary. Mandel has now responded to the backlash and explained his joke. Here's what the 67-year-old comedian has to say in his defense.

ALSO READ: America's Got Talent 2023: Sofia Vergara makes first appearance on reality series amidst divorce from Joe Manganiello

Howie Mandel defends comment on Sofia Vergara's divorce

During a recent conversation with Extra TV, the television personality explained, "People were online saying, 'Too soon.' I think as soon as you're available, it's never too soon. She's fresh, people." He added, "People thought that was mean and insensitive. If you watched Sofía, she screamed after she came over to me and thought it was funny. She said, 'Yes,' so she's got a great sense of humor" and that he wouldn't to hurt a friend and a co-worker.

Advertisement

Mandel then continued to make a joke and said that whoever was watching could think of somebody and send it to the judges, so they could either swipe left or right. When asked who he thinks could be the right fit for Vergara, he replied that the actress does not need his help and will be fending things off herself. Mandel proceeded to gush about how amazing the Colombian-American actress is and added that any guy would be lucky to be with her.

He called her a great friend, a brilliant person and businessperson, a total powerhouse, and someone with an amazing sense of humor. "She checks every box, so whoever ends up with Sofía is going to be really, really lucky," he continued. The AGT judge concluded by joking that if they tried, they could find her a match by the end of the currently airing eighteenth season of AGT and ask America to vote. The second qualifier round is on August 29, 2023.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's separation

Meanwhile, last month it was revealed that Vergara and Joe Manganiello were separating after seven years of marriage. The reason behind their split was cited to be "irreconcilable differences" and Vergara asked the court to uphold the prenup in place. The former couple met at the White House dinner in 2014 and tied the knot in Palm Springs, Florida in 2015.

ALSO READ: AGT 2023: Sofia Vergara presses golden buzzer for Brazilian singer, says 'That's what I was waiting for'