Hollywood heavyweights Will Smith and Martin Lawrence disclosed their long-standing relationship, which has grown over decades of shared experiences, during the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere in Los Angeles. They acknowledged that, despite their close connection, they have small annoyances that bother them.

The amiable exchange started when Lawrence made fun of Smith, 55, for his passion for practicing all the time. "He enjoys practicing constantly," Lawrence noted, highlighting a peculiarity of Smith's that occasionally annoys him.

However, Smith smiled as Lawrence made his statement, taking the lighthearted jab in stride. Then, in a lighthearted reply, he shared his own humorous observation of Lawrence's actions on the set.

Quirky drinking habits: A bonding element

Smith joked that Martin had a funny habit of only taking one sip from a water bottle, which made him giggle. He admitted, with a mix of warmth and humor, that Martin was charmingly eccentric: he never took more than a single sip from a glass of water.

Smith continued by stating that he always finds it funny when Lawrence has this strange drinking habit of finishing the entire bottle in one sitting. "He always drinks the whole bottle of water at once. Like, 'Yo, guy!'" Catching the spirit of their lighthearted banter, Smith exclaimed.

Smith and Lawrence detailed how filming began in Atlanta in April 2023. They also explained how the SAG-AFTRA strike put a temporary halt to the project in July. After the strike ended, production restarted and was finished in March 2024.

Behind the scenes of Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Smith expressed his displeasure with the delay, noting that they had been forced to close halfway through the film due to two strikes: one by a writer and one by an actor.

He told PEOPLE that it had been difficult to keep everything together during that period since they genuinely wanted to finish the film and knew they were doing something special. In the end, Smith understood that the unforeseen hiatus had been a blessing. He added that the film had matured over that time, which had benefited them.

The movie's producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, complimented the two actors, telling PEOPLE that it was always exciting to work with Lawrence and Smith. He said they had been great to work with, very creative and enjoyable, and there had never been any arguments—they had just been having a great time going through the lengthy process of making these movies.

The 80-year-old Bruckheimer continued, "Smith and Lawrence were the same guys off the set as they were on it."

He claimed he'd discuss the similarities between Will and Martin. He praised their on-camera performance as well as their kind off-camera approach. He emphasized their remarkable traits by praising their close friendship and how much he enjoyed their company.

Mike and Marcus escape when their commanding officer, Captain Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano), is assassinated after being falsely accused of wrongdoing, according to the trailers for the upcoming Bad Boys movie.

