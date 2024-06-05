'It's Not A Wake Up Call, Now It's A New Normal': Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York Talks About Her Life After Skin And Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, 64, has been diagnosed with breast and skin cancer in 2023 within a span of a few months. She has called on others to get tested in an interview where she openly discussed the issue.

In a June 5 appearance on Good Morning Britain, the former wife of Prince Andrew opened up about her most recent malignant melanoma diagnosis and last summer’s early-stage breast cancer diagnosis. When GMB presenter Susanna Reid asked her how she was, she talked about learning to accept herself throughout her journey of life.

In June 2023, a spokesperson for the Duchess announced that she had undergone a successful single mastectomy. She said, "I've waited 64 years, does it take huge scars for me to wake up and just like myself right now? That's my big thing... all these years I've been thinking 'Am I good enough? Am I this? Am I that? Do I get it right?'"

Ferguson referred to the “new normal” while discussing her current condition saying, "It's not waking up call, now it's a new normal. She further reflected on her situation and said that there is never such thing as being free from cancer "but you can say 'I'm doing well, and I'm very lucky.'"

In her first public interview since the Royal family was rocked by a double cancer scare for King Charles and the Princess of Wales, @SarahTheDuchess, the Duchess of York, discusses the importance of early checks.@susannareid100 | @MartinSLewis pic.twitter.com/tGHbo9DcKM — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2024

Sarah Ferguson stresses the importance of getting tested for cancer beforehand

The importance of routine testing and mammograms should be underscored according to the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who advises that people should not get scared. An injection at London’s Royal Free Hospital has been much preferable to an MRI in an enclosed space for the Duchess of York.

After discovering she needed a mastectomy, Ferguson confessed to feeling overwhelmed. "Then I looked up what it is to have a mastectomy, then I freaked," she recalled.

King Charles, 75, and Kate Middleton, 42 have both had their own cancer diagnoses this year. Speaking about supporting their King and Princess of Wales for family solidarity, Ferguson said, "I think family unity is key. I think the key to life is that we all support each other, also forgiveness is a great thing."

"I think forgiveness of yourself, and forgiveness of others," the British author said to People magazine during the amfAR Gala 2024.

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson has been promoting her new book A Woman of Intrigue amid the cancer battle. She has revealed to have been busy with writing and other activities, as she navigated her two cancer diagnoses.

