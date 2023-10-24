'It's not even the summer anymore': Taylor Swift and Jake Anotonoff thank fans for making Cruel Summer No.1 hit

Cruel Summer has brought more joy to Taylor Swift's life. This song from her seventh album, Lover, has climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This achievement came shortly after Taylor's Eras Tour film had the most successful concert debut ever and just days after she released new versions of Cruel Summer.

Taylor Swift and Jake Antonoff React to Cruel Summer Hitting No. 1

On Monday, Taylor Swift posted a video on Instagram, celebrating this achievement with Jack Antonoff, the co-writer and producer of the song. In the video, Taylor and Antonoff excitedly interrupt each other while talking about how Cruel Summer became a No. 1 hit.

Antonoff mentions that Cruel Summer was their favorite song from Lover, and they secretly believed it was their best song. Taylor chimes in, saying, "We just wanted to say thank you so much for making 'Cruel Summer' a Hot 100 No. 1. And it's not even the summer anymore, it's deep fall. I'm wearing a sweater."

They share their love for their fans and post two pictures to commemorate the achievement. In the first picture, Taylor holds up her finger, indicating the No. 1 achievement, while Antonoff excitedly raises his hands. The second image shows Taylor again signaling the No. 1 achievement, and Antonoff is laughing with his hands over his head.

Taylor Swift has joined the list of top artists

According to Billboard, Taylor Swift has now joined a select group of artists who have earned 10 or more No. 1 hits on the Hot 100, thanks to Cruel Summer. The song initially reached No. 3 when it was released in 2019 as part of the Lover album. It gained more popularity when it was promoted as a single during the Eras Tour.

Last week, Taylor released live and remixed versions of Cruel Summer for her fans. She expressed her amazement at the joy her fans have brought to her during the Eras Tour Concert Film. She mentioned that they have danced, recreated choreography, shared inside jokes, and created a lot of fun memories.

Taylor also revealed that she started the Eras Tour show with Cruel Summer because her fans supported it so much. To celebrate their connection, she released the live audio from the tour and a new remix. She thanked her fans for their love and support.

