Donald Glover Denies Being The Reason For Holding Up Production Of Community Movie

Over a decade after fan anticipation of “six seasons and a movie,” the much-talked-about Community movie is finally on the roll. Donald Glover, who has been roped in for the film, is being blamed for the delay in the film’s production.

However, confirming the project, he has refuted any such rumors. The filming for the same is expected to begin soon this fall and eyeing a 2025 premiere. Here’s everything you need to know about Peacock’s Community: The Movie and what the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor has to say.

Donald Glover has addressed the rumors of him holding up the movie’s production

In an interaction at the Deadline Studio at Prime Experience earlier this week for his latest Amazon Prime Video series Mr. and Mrs Smith, Glover spoke about the project and its delay. “It’s happening but I don’t know when. I swear, it’s happening,” he said.

Netizens have been talking about Glover's busy schedule being the reason for the delay in the project. To which, he said, "Everybody is hating on me on the internet and it's not me! They're like, 'We know that you're the reason.' Maybe I was last year — maybe — but not this time."

Earlier, in February, at the New York premiere of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the actor shared with Entertainment Tonight that the scripting of Community: The Movie was officially finished. While he hadn't read the script at the time, he said, “It's really just a schedule thing, (but) I'm in. I'm all in.”

About the film Community: The Movie

Premiered in 2009, the original show ran six seasons and 110 episodes till 2015. Created by Dan Harmon, the series is set at a community college in the fictional town of Colorado, Greendale, and narrates stories from his real experiences of attending Glendale Community College.

The ensemble cast of the series comprises Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase, Gillian Jacobs, and Jim Rash. Soon after the show’s conclusion, McHale hinted at the making of the movie and told HuffPostLive, “Dan Harmon has to write it, and writing a movie script takes a while. It’s not necessarily an easy thing. So he has to write it, then we’ll get around to it.”

At the time of the film’s announcement, it was revealed that most of the cast would reprise their roles in the movies including McHale, Pudi, Brie, Jacobs, Rash, and Jeong. However, only Brie has read the script until now and has given a heads-up on it. “It’s so funny,” she said.

In March this year, he shared with Deadline that the shooting will begin this year and he’d be “shocked” if it doesn’t. “But I really do think it’s happening this year, and probably next week. It’s basically working around Donald’s schedule,” he said jokingly. Without revealing much, Jeong said, “I have signed on for it, absolutely. We are just still looking for the right opening and the right bandwidth to get the band together. I think that’s all I’m legally allowed to say.”

