'It’s not my mum’s favourite sport': When Tom Holland opened up about a fun activity that his mom didn't like

Tom Holland, the charming and agile actor best known for his portrayal of Spider-Man, once shared a rather unconventional aspect of his life during an interview with Metro. When questioned about his daring exploits, Holland's response left both fans and interviewers intrigued.

When Tom Holland opened up about his favorite thing to do!

As the interview with Metro proceeded and there came a question related to running, with his characteristic humility and boyish charm, Holland stated, "Me and my mates go free running all the time."

According to the interview, for Tom Holland, it was not just a casual hobby but a thrilling way to push the limits of physicality. He went on to say, "It's not my mum's favourite sport. I’ve probably jumped four metres on to grass and two metres between buildings. It’s nothing like you see on the internet with guys jumping off skyscrapers but it’s fun."

As per the reports, Holland's sporting interests extend to both football and golf. He has displayed his soccer skills in charity matches and has an evident passion for the sport. Furthermore, he enjoys spending time on the golf course, honing his skills in this leisurely yet competitive game.

What else does Tom Holland's interest list include?

Reportedly, one of Tom's prominent hobbies is dancing. He possesses impressive dancing skills, which were notably showcased during his role in the film Billy Elliot the Musical. Additionally, Holland has a background in gymnastics, which undoubtedly contributes to his agility and physicality in action-packed roles.

What's more is that his interests also touch craft and carpentry. Reports from multiple sources confirm that he has handcrafted furniture pieces for his family members, including a kitchen table and an office setup for his mom. This displays his dedication to honing practical skills outside of his acting career.

This certainly explains why Tom Holland is our beloved Spider-Man. With a wide range of interests and hobbies, he has garnered critical acclaim for his roles in In the Heart of the Sea and Uncharted. Additionally, he goes above and beyond to captivate audiences with his exceptional performances, making him a real-life superhero in his own right.

