’It’s not my way of life’: When Tom Holland addressed dating rumors with Zendaya for the very first time and called himself the ‘fleeting type’

Tom Holland and Zendaya's on-screen chemistry as Spider-Man and MJ in the Spider-Man franchise sparked dating rumors in 2019. While their electric performances added to the speculation, both actors remained tight-lipped about their off-screen relationship. Instead, they focused on their strong friendship and professionalism, deflecting questions about their romantic involvement. The mystery surrounding their connection only fueled fans' curiosity, making them one of Hollywood's most intriguing pairs.

Tom Holland on dating rumors with Zendaya

In an interview with Elle , Spider-Man starrer Tom Holland got candid about his dating rumors with co-star Zendaya. Despite internet speculations, Holland clarified that he and Zendaya were not dating in 2019. He revealed he's not currently in a romantic relationship but described himself as “definitely a relationship person." Holland expressed his commitment to his work, emphasizing, “I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life.” His dedication to his craft takes precedence for now, prioritizing his career over personal relationships.

Although, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been rumored to be dating since they met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. However, they only confirmed their relationship in July 2021 when they were photographed kissing in a car in California. Since then, they have been spotted attending events together and going on dates.

Tom Holland reveals his fear of spiders

Despite being a relationship lover, Tom Holland's affection for Earth's creatures is boundless, except for one ironic exception, spiders. Surprisingly, these eight-legged arachnids unnerve him. His role as Marvel's Peter Parker has forced him into multiple encounters with these shiver-inducing creatures. He said, “You know, spiders are the one thing that creeps me out.” In on-camera interviews, he's often asked to handle spiders, even though he admits to disliking them. He said, “Every [on-camera] interview I go on, they’re always like, ‘Will you hold this spider?’ And I will, but I don’t like it!” Despite his discomfort, he's a trooper and faces his fear for the sake of his work.

