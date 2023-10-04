‘It’s not okay to be a bully’: Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari defends her from Donald Trump Jr.

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' ex-husband, has taken a stand against Donald Trump Jr. for attempting to ridicule the Grammy-winning singer. Asghari expressed his disapproval of this bullying behavior and tagged Trump Jr. directly, emphasizing that such actions are unacceptable. Asghari wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story: “It’s not okay to be a bully @donaldjtrumpjr”

Donald Trump Jr.'s insensitive joke

Donald Trump Jr. shared a meme featuring Britney Spears, which included an image of her from her younger days captioned with "America Under Trump." Adjacent to it, he posted another picture of the singer holding a pair of butchers' blades, accompanied by the caption "America Under Biden." While the post garnered over 194,000 likes, it also triggered a backlash from individuals who sided with Asghari, condemning Trump Jr.'s perceived bullying.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly spoken 'minimally' throughout divorce proceedings; Read INSDE

Concerns for Britney Spears

This incident follows recent concerns for Britney Spears' well-being, as police were called to perform a welfare check on the pop star after she posted a video of herself dancing with the aforementioned knives, alarming her fans. Spears clarified that the knives were props and expressed her frustration at the exaggerated reactions to the video.

ALSO READ: 'Your side, my side and the truth...' Britney Spears posted a video comparing it to people ''laughing and 'bullying'; DEETS Inside

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's relationship timeline

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's relationship began in 2016 when they met during the making of her music video Slumber Party. Their connection has since grown stronger, with Sam being a steadfast supporter of Britney's battle to free herself from her conservatorship, which had been overseen by her father. After six years together, the couple exchanged vows on June 9, 2022, in California. Before their marriage, Spears took precautions by signing a prenuptial agreement to safeguard her assets. The couple filed for divorce in August 2023, after just over a year after getting married.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears makes Instagram comeback from the SHORTEST break after bashing fans