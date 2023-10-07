‘It’s not prescriptive’: When Emma Watson expressed her thoughts on Feminism and ‘having choices’

Back in 2014, Emma Watson graced us as the cover girl for Elle Magazine’s feminism issue. The interview was held shortly after she launched the HeForShe campaign at the UN Headquarters in New York and delivered a moving speech where she voiced her opinion on the predominant gender inequalities. In the interview, she voiced her opinions on her perspective on feminism and how she was deeply involved in eradicating gender discrimination.

Emma Watson shared her take on how feminism is not prescriptive or dogmatic

Sharing how she really believed in the power of feminism, Emma Watson told Elle, “Feminism is not here to dictate to you. It’s not prescriptive, it’s not dogmatic. All we are here to do is give you a choice. If you want to run for President, you can. If you don’t, that’s wonderful, too. Shave your armpits, don't shave them, wear flats one day, heels the next. These things are so irrelevant and surface to what it is all really about, and I wish people wouldn't get caught up in that.

The Harry Potter actress also added, “We want to empower women to do exactly what they want, to be true to themselves, to have the opportunities to develop. Women should feel free. There is no typical feminist, there is nothing anywhere that says you have to meet a certain [set of] criteria.”

Emma Watson shared that her childhood shaped her to become a feminist

Watson also shared that her childhood played a big role in molding her belief system. She revealed, “I’m lucky I was raised to believe that my opinion at the dinner table was valuable. My mum and I spoke as loudly as my brothers.”

In 2014, Emma Watson was newly appointed as the UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. She shared that when the campaign was introduced to her, she was ecstatic since she shared the same views on the way forward. She added, “I understand that feminism is not a gender-neutral word. Historically, it has been associated with aggression, and also it has the word "feminine" in it, which is harder for men to accept. But there is no other word. By doing this, I am hoping it can be reimagined and redefined."

The actress was last seen in Greta Gerwig ’s directorial Little Women after which she has taken a break from acting.

