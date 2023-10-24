‘It’s not something I worry’: When Mark Ruffalo came to Marvel’s defense saying Star Wars offers the ‘same version’ but ‘not MCU’

Are there too many Marvel shows and movies? Well, that is the question that everyone asks. The Hulk actor once shared his reaction to the notion taking a dig at the Star Wars movie franchise. After screenwriter and producer Damon Lindelof said that he’d like to see fewer Marvel movies made so that each one that comes out feels a little bit more special, Mark Ruffalo did not agree with his comments. Hulk actor addressed the concerns about there being too much Marvel content out there as he said It's not something he worries about.

Mark Ruffalo defends Marvel for making more movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe star was reprising his role as Bruce Banner in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which was one of nearly a dozen MCU TV series that were launched on Disney+ in less than two years. During the press tour of the show, the actor was in conservation with Metro and reacted to people calling out Marvel for making too much content. “It’s not something I worry about. I understand that these things run their course and then something else comes along,” said Mark Ruffalo.

The Hulk actor believed Marvel’s output does not need to be capped as he admitted that Marvel has been doing that. “But the thing Marvel has done well is that, inside the MCU, just as they do with comic books, they let a director or an actor sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness. Marvel generally lets them bring that to the material” he added.

The Hulk actor took a dig at the Star Wars movie franchise to prove his point

Mark Ruffalo called out the Star Wars franchise that he believed hasn’t followed Marvel’s success of keeping it fresh. “If you watch a ‘Star Wars,’ you’re pretty much going to get the same version of ‘ Star Wars ’ each time,” added the Hulk actor seemingly taking a dig at the competitive franchise. He said that it might have a little bit of humor and a little bit of different animation. “But you’re always, really, in that same kind of world. But with Marvel, you can have a whole different feeling even within the Marvel Universe” he added.

