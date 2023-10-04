‘It’s not that scary’: When Jennifer Aniston spoke about breaking the record and joining Instagram ‘party’

The cast of FRIENDS has been loved by their audiences worldwide and even after decades of the sitcom being aired, they still talk about it. In the digital world, the cast stay connected with their fans through social media but Jennifer Aniston was a bit late to join the Instagram party. However, as she joined the social media networking site, the Rachel Green actress almost broke the internet by sharing a snap of a FRIENDS reunion. Sharing about the same, the actress once explained why she finally joined the social media platform.

Jennifer Aniston on breaking the record and joining the Instagram part

To everyone’s surprise, the Murder Mystery 2 star accrued one million followers in just 5 hours and 16 minutes, setting a Guinness World Record for the fastest Instagram account to reach that milestone, back in 2019. During her appearance on The Ellen Show , Jennifer Aniston explained why she finally joined the social media platform and said, “It was just one of those things. Eventually – it’s not going anywhere, right? So why not join the party?”

The record was previously held by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose @sussexroyal account reached 1 million in 5 hours and 45 minutes earlier that year. However, the new record holder, Aniston joined the platform on October 15, 2019. She posted a Friends cast reunion photo alongside former co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. [You can] share information, connect with your fans, right wrongs that are said about you, have fun, make fun of yourself, make fun of people. Help animals get rescued,” added the actress.

Aniston’s Instagram record was broken by this 97-year-old broadcaster and a BTS member

A year after Jennifer Aniston made her Instagram debut, In September 2020, 97-year-old broadcaster Sir David Attenborough. He broke Aniston's record for the first time as he hit a million followers on Instagram in 4 hours and 44 minutes. He is known for his Netflix documentary, A Life On Our Planet, and his first post on the platform was a video encouraging people to be more aware of climate change.

However, this record was also broken in 2021 and still holds the first place. The record was replaced by a BTS member who set two new records following his Instagram debut in 2021. BTS' Kim Taehyung, also known as V, surpassed the record in December 2021 and is currently the fastest user to gain a million followers on Instagram in just 43 minutes. It's not the only record he set on the platform that day, as he has also broken the record for the fastest time to reach 10 million followers.

