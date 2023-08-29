‘It’s not that serious’: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are keeping it casual amid breakup rumors

People are still talking a lot about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance, and it's leaving everyone a bit puzzled. They've been seen at each other's houses and going out on quiet dates, fueling the rumor mill abundantly. Recently, there were rumors that they had broken up, but that turned out to be false. Here is the latest update on their relationship.

For now, Kylie and Timothee are keeping it ‘casual,’ and meeting less in person lately. A source told US Weekly, “Kylie and Timothée haven’t been spending that much time together recently because they both have very busy schedules. But they’re still communicating on a pretty regular basis and have remained friends despite the fact that they don’t hang out that often,” and added “They run in the same circle of friends, and have a great time when they’re together, but it’s not that serious. Kylie is having fun and although she’s open to seeing where things go, they’re not in a committed relationship. Things are very casual.”

Earlier this summer, the socialite and the actor spent more time together and became closer. They were able to see each other in person, which helped them get to know each other better. The romantic rumors between the cute pair began in April, a few months after Kylie broke up with Travis Scott, the father of her children, Stormi and Aire. At that time, insiders said Kylie found Timothée sweet and saw potential in their relationship. By June, Timothée met Kylie's family, the source said, “Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée including Kris and Kendall. They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past, he has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile, which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

Travis Scott dissed Timothée over relationship news

However, not everyone in Kylie's life is thrilled with her relationship with Timothée. Travis Scott, her ex, seemed to criticize Timothée in one of his songs released in July. He used some lyrics that hinted at their rivalry. There's a song called Meltdown that Travis Scott made with Drake. People on social media thought Travis might be talking about Timothée Chalamet with a reference to Willy Wonka in the song. Travis says things like, Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs / Got the Willy Wonka factory, "Burn an athlete like it's calories / Find another flame hot as me, b****." Owing to this, people put two and two together because Timothée Chalamet is going to play Willy Wonka in a movie coming out in December.

