‘It’s not the band anymore’: When Harry Styles shared how he felt starting a solo career after leaving One Direction

The breakup of One Direction has been one of the greatest heartbreaks in the pop culture world. As the band shot to stardom in 2010 after competing on The X Factor, it went on hiatus in 2015. The all-boy group band was one of the most popular bands of the 2010s, producing multiple top-10 hits and five full-length albums. As everyone parted ways, Harry Styles once talked about his solo singing career when he was not in the band anymore.

Harry Styles shared about the success of his solo career away from One Direction

After five years of five albums and four world tours, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson announced One Direction was taking a hiatus in 2015 and the band never returned. Zayn Malik left the band first and later the boys enjoyed their separate careers with the likes of Harry Styles and everyone dominating the charts with their solo hits. Talking about a career away from the band. Styles was in conversation with Ellen De Genres and talked about what it’s been like as a solo artist after the huge success of One Direction.

When the host asked about whether he was scared upon leaving 1D as everyone had success together and going alone was a big thing. “aren't you so proud of yourself? Aren't you so happy?” asked Ellen to which Styles responded saying, “I'm very happy. I think coming out of that, I kind of tried to like remind myself before getting any expectations of the up about, you know, just not like assuming anything. Like, I don't know if the people are going to come because it's not the band anymore, stuff like that.”

What happened between Harry Styles and Zayn Malik?

Zayn's sudden departure from One Direction left the world shocked. Also, his relationship with Styles has always been questionable, as they have never really spoken to each other even when they were in the band together. The former 1D star Zayn Malik revealed that 'he never really spoke to' Harry Styles and didn't get on with Harry Styles. This likely broke the hearts of many Directioners all around the glove and potentially dampened their hopes of the band ever getting back together.

