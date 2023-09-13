'It’s not the size of the part. It’s the quality...': When Cillian Murphy opened up about his Dunkirk character being nameless

We are taking a trip down the memory lane with a Cillian Murphy interview with Vulture from back when the fifth season of his hit series Peaky Blinders had released on Netflix. The interview dove deep into his character Tommy Shelby, a man who was deeply damaged by the First World War but survived it. The show revolved around whether he will become a part of society after the trauma. They delved deep into his role of a gangster and how Murphy emulated the character with his wide acting range.

Cillian Murphy on his role as ‘Shivering Soldier’ on Dunkirk

The actor was also asked about his experience shooting with a big ensemble on the sets of Dunkirk where he played the role of ‘Shivering Soldiers’. Especially since he is used to playing the powerful lead. Cillian quipped that he was not bothered by the name of the character. He said, No. I’m not bothered by the name of the character. It’s the quality of the writing that surrounds the character. And I think Chris Nolan deliberately didn’t give that character a name, because I think he was representative of all the hundreds of thousands of soldiers that suffered like he did. And I loved working for Chris Nolan. When he sends you a script, you know it’s going to be very seriously high quality. I was thrilled to be onboard and to be on that boat working with people like Mark Rylance. For me, it’s not the size of the part. It’s the quality of the part.”

Cillian Murphy on his signature haircut for Peaky Blinders

The Oppenheimer actor was also asked to speak about his signature hairstyle in the movie. He was asked if the haircut made it difficult for him to remain incognito. To this, Murphy mentioned that he doesn’t mind it and he would rather not do a wig since he finds them phony. He said, “If I see that a character has to wear a wig, I generally won’t do the part. I’ve gotten more tolerant of the haircut over the years.”

But what really left the actor shocked is the fact that the fashionistas loved it. He mentioned, “And bizarrely, it’s become a desirable cut amongst the fashionistas, which is staggering to me. It’s one more sign of how the show has infiltrated the mainstream culture.”

The Oppenheimer star will next be seen playing the lead in the upcoming novel adaptation Small Things Like These. The actor will also star in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

ALSO READ: ‘The two of us in a comedy…’: When Cillian Murphy and Jamie Dornan got candid about doing light hearted roles