'It’s not the size of the part, it’s the quality...': When Cillian Murphy spoke about his Dunkirk character being nameless

We are taking a trip down memory lane with a Cillian Murphy interview with Vulture from back when the fifth season of his hit series Peaky Blinders was released on Netflix. The interview went deep into Murphy’s character Tommy Shelby, a man who was deeply damaged by the First World War but survived it. The show revolved around whether he would become a part of society after the trauma. During the interview, Cillian Murphy was also asked about his experience shooting with a big ensemble on the sets of Dunkirk where he played the role of Shivering Soldier, especially since he is used to playing the powerful lead.

When Cillian Murphy spoke about his role as Shivering Soldier on Dunkirk

Speaking with Vulture, the Oppenheimer actor quipped that he was not bothered by the name of the character. Murphy said, “No. I’m not bothered by the name of the character. It’s the quality of the writing that surrounds the character. And I think Chris Nolan deliberately didn’t give that character a name, because I think he was representative of all the hundreds of thousands of soldiers that suffered like he did.”

He added, “And I loved working for Chris Nolan. When he sends you a script, you know it’s going to be very seriously high quality. I was thrilled to be onboard and to be on that boat working with people like Mark Rylance. For me, it’s not the size of the part. It’s the quality of the part.”

When Cillian Murphy opened up about his signature haircut for Peaky Blinders

The Oppenheimer actor was also asked to speak about his signature hairstyle in the movie. He was asked if the haircut made it difficult for him to remain incognito. To this, Murphy mentioned that he doesn’t mind it and he would rather not do a wig since he finds them phony.

He said, “If I see that a character has to wear a wig, I generally won’t do the part. I’ve gotten more tolerant of the haircut over the years.”

But what really left the actor shocked is the fact that the fashionistas loved it. Cillian mentioned, “And bizarrely, it’s become a desirable cut amongst the fashionistas, which is staggering to me. It’s one more sign of how the show has infiltrated the mainstream culture.”

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy was last seen in the Christopher Nolan movie titled Oppenheimer, which emerged as a massive hit at the box office. The actor will next be seen playing the lead in the upcoming novel adaptation Small Things Like These.

