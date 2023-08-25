'It's not uncommon': How Amber Heard lacked 'chemistry' with Jason Momoa yet director was 'adamant' to keep her in USD 1.1 billion movie

Amber Heard has grabbed headlines with Johnny Depp because of their defamation trial in the past few months. But did you know, Walter Hamada, the President of DC-based film productions at Warner Bros. also gave his statement regarding Amber not sharing even on-screen chemistry with Jason Jason Momoa, considering her failed off-screen chemistry with Johnny Depp. He provided significant insights into the studio's considerations during the pre-production phase of the upcoming Aquaman sequel. He disclosed that there was a moment when the studio contemplated the possibility of recasting Amber Heard's role due to concerns about the chemistry between her and the lead actor, Jason. Nevertheless, Amber Heard is all set to reprise in her role as Mera in Aquaman 2.

Walter Hamada's stance amid Amber Heard's narrative

To begin with, Hamada clarified that the concern wasn't prompted by Johnny Depp or his team's comments but instead, the main focus was on whether Heard's compatibility with Momoa in terms of on-screen chemistry was suitable for the movie or not.

Hamada highlighted that while the first movie managed to create the appearance of chemistry through editing and movie magic, it actually took considerable effort. He acknowledged, "The reality is, it's not uncommon on movies for two leads to not have chemistry and that it's sort of movie magic and editorial, the ability to sort of put performances together with the magic of a great score and how you put the pieces together you can fabricate sort of that chemistry, at the end of the day, I think if you watch the movie, they look like they had great chemistry, but I just know through the course of the post-production, it took a lot of effort to get there. Sometimes it's very easy, you just put the characters on the screen together and they work, and sometimes it's harder."

Walter confirmed that the director, James Wan, along with the editor, managed to achieve the desired chemistry on screen despite the initial lack of it during filming.

In response to claims made by industry expert Kathryn Arnold on behalf of Heard, Hamada refuted the notion that Depp's comments about Heard affected her role and salary in the sequel. He explained that Heard's involvement and salary were predetermined by her contract's options, and her salary was not influenced by external statements.

Aquaman’s win!

Despite the behind-the-scenes tea and ding dongs, the Aquaman franchise proved to be a massive success, grossing over USD 1.1 billion. Additionally, as per Rotten Tomatoes, Aquaman boasts a commendable 66% approval rating among critics. The movie garnered acclaim for its delightfully audacious storyline, dynamic action sequences, and a return to the essence of enjoyable, classic entertainment.

For the unversed, Amber Heard, who played the role of Mera in Aquaman is all set to reprise in her role with Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.

