‘It’s not very…’: When Ryan Reynolds opened up and spoke about his wife Blake Lively’s obsession and ‘love’ with baked goods

Rayn Reynolds and Blake Lively are everyone's ideal. The couple got married in 2012 and have had great chemistry since then. While the couple enjoys a fun banter and often engages themselves in trolling one another, But despite that, the two have always supported each other through thick and thin. Lively and Reynolds are also seen gushing about one another. But Ryan Reynolds once gave an insight into Blake Lively’s obsession. In a 2018 interview with Sirius XM presented by Entertainment Weekly, Ryan Reynolds spoke about his wife’s obsession with baked goods.

Ryan Reynolds opened up about Blake Lively’s obsession with baked goods

In an interview with Sirius XM by Entertainment Weekly, Ryan Reynolds had some interesting insight on her wife Blake Lively’s obsession with delicious baked goods. The interviewer made comments on how Lively enjoyed and loved baked goods, asking Reynolds, “Your house must be filled with baked goods? How does that happen?”

which Reynolds revealed, “It’s not very Hollywood, is it?” To which the interviewer said, "No, and you look like this?” Reynolds then said, “You think it would just be crystal math, but yeah, Blake just loves this. I mean, as a little girl as a kid, she and her mom, and you know, they grew up in a very modest household, and you know their aspirations, and those magazines, the Martha Stewart magazines, looked at those, so it kind of transported themselves."

He further continued, “So I think she is a bit at it now. She loves it and that world, and she’s really good at it. I don’t know how she does that. She is more multitasking than I am; she can do like 10 things at once."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s relationship

The most popular couple in Hollywood is made up of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. They had known one another for a long time but had only recently met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010. The two friends made an effort to set each other up. Lively and Reynolds were the subject of relationship rumors starting in 2011, but they didn't go public with their relationship until 2012. In 2012, they got married and made a commitment to support one another through good and terrible times.

Soon after their marriage, the couple decided to start a family and have children. In 2014, they had a baby girl named James as their first child. Their second daughter, Inez, was born in 2016, just two years later. After three years, Reynolds and Lively made the decision to expand their family by welcoming Betty. The couple also welcomed their fourth child this year, whose name and identity have not yet been made public.

For those who don't know, Ryan Reynolds is presently working on Imaginary Friends and Deadpool 3.

